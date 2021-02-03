Razorbacks and Red Wolves football teams to meet at War Memorial in 2025

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Football fans in Arkansas will now see the state’s two biggest teams clash in 2025.

In a release Wednesday, the University of Arkansas announced that they will play Arkansas State University at War Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2025.

The announcement came as part of a larger announcement of more games from the U of A coming to War Memorial Stadium.

This will mark the first meetings between the two programs.

In the release, Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurcheck said he was glad to see his program have more games coming to Little Rock.

“The Razorback program belongs to our entire state and as we have shown in many of our sports, it is important that we continue to maintain a presence in Central Arkansas,” he said. “It is also essential we provide our coaching staff the opportunity to showcase our campus during SEC games to potential student-athletes.”

