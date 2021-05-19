Razorbacks Advance To NCAA Championship; Team And Reeder Finish Regional Runner-Up

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. – On the strength of a record-setting round by Tyson Reeder, Arkansas moved up one spot to finish runner-up at the 2021 NCAA Kingston Springs Regional and to earn a berth to the 2021 NCAA Championships, held May 28- June 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Grayhawk Golf Club’s Raptor Course.

Reeder fired a final-round 65, marking the best round by a Razorback at a Regional, and posted a total of 206, the best 54-hole score by a Razorback at a Regional, to finish runner-up, marking the fifth time a Razorback finished second at a Regional. Overall, Reeder fired rounds of 69-72-95 for his 7-under-par total of 206.

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

“We are really proud of this team,” head coach Brad McMakin said. “Our veteran leadership and experience were the contributing factors for punching our ticket to nationals. Tyson had a phenomenal last round. We are excited for this group and look forward to the opportunity to compete for a national championship in Arizona.”

William Buhl, who shot a final-round, even-par 71, finished eighth for his first career top 10 at a Regional and his 54-hole score of 209 ties for the third-best total by a Razorback at a Regional behind Reeder’s 206 and three at 208.

Reeder and Buhl mark the first Razorback teammates to record top 10 finishes in the same Regional since Austin Cook (2nd) and Taylor Moore (8th) led Arkansas to a runner-up finish in 2013 at the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

Host at #13 Vanderbilt won the Regional with a team total of 834 (-18), followed by #24 Arkansas at 845 (-7) and #26 San Diego State in third at 847 (-5). Top seed and third-ranked Clemson and 10th-ranked North Carolina secured the final two spots to the NCAA Championships as they tied for fourth a score of 849 (-3).

Reeder’s NCAA Regional Highlights:

Ties for the best finish by a Razorback in a Regional with Austin Cook (2013), Brenden Pappas (1991) and Deane Pappas (1991 and 1992).

65 is the best single round by a Razorback in a Regional.

206 is the best 54-hole score by a Razorback in a Regional.

-6 ties for the third-best score in relation to par by a Razorback in a Regional behind two at -8 and two at -7.

Improved 12 spots in the final round to finish runner-up.

His 65 was the best round of the day by two strokes.

Reeder, tied for 14th after 36 holes, charged out of the gate with birdies on two of his first three holes. Then, the graduate senior eagled the par-5, 7th hole to get to -5. After three pars, Reeder had a birdie on the par-5, 11th then birdied the par-5, 17th to sit at -7 and had a share of the lead with Puwit Anupansuebsai, who had a double bogey on the 14th. A bogey on the 18th, which played as the second-toughest hole in the final round, and four straight pars by champion Anupansuebsai forced Reeder to settle for the second.

Buhl returned to his All-American form prior to back surgery this past fall. The fifth-year senior held the lead during each of the first two rounds and carded an even-par 71 to finish in a tie for seventh (69-69-71=209/-4) and four strokes off the lead. Buhl posted 16 pars in the final round and offset a double bogey with two birdies for his even-par round.

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

Julian Perico tied for 24th (71-70-73=214/+1). It was his eighth top 25 finish in 10 events. Manuel Lozada tied for 39th (74-70-74=218) and Segundo Oliva Pinto tied for 56th (81-71-73=225).

