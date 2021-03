Their historic run of beating SEC teams ended for the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday as LSU gutted out a 78-71 win in the semifinals of the league's postseason tournament in Nashville, Tenn. The Hogs missed on their chance to establish a new program-best winning streak against SEC competition that ended at 12 consecutive league victories.

SEC Freshman of the Year Moses Moody reached his career-high of 28 points for the fourth time this season to go with 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist, but it wasn't enough as the Hogs could never make it back all the way after falling behind by 12 points in the second half. LSU led 72-62 with 2:28 to play, and after a couple of Arkansas scores Moody converted a putback-and-1 with a 52 seconds remaining followed by a transition layup by senior combo forward Justin Smith after a steal by junior combo guard JD Notae as the Hogs pulled within 72-71 at the 0:37 mark. After Tigers' senior guard Javonte Smart scored on a drive with 26 seconds remaining to extend the LSU lead to 74-71, Notae lost his dribble at 0:18 resulting in a live-ball turnover. Arkansas was forced to foul twice in the closing seconds, and LSU made all 4 of its free throw attempts to hold on for a 7-point victory.