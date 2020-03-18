Razorback retailers & sports restaurants dealing with uncertainty

“I don’t know how we are going to recover from it, I really don’t.”

While the Arkansas Athletic facilities sit locked and empty, local Razorback retailers and restaurants are feeling effects.

“With baseball being as popular as it is and football being as bad as it has we stocked up on baseball merchandise,” says Robert Mann, owner of the Stadium Shoppe in Fayetteville, “We had a lot of stuff coming in for the Alabama series with was the conference opener and now it’s sitting here for no reason.”

His target clientele won’t be coming through his doors now that springs sports are canceled.

“They are told to stay home, they are told to stay away. So we have no business whatsoever.”

His feelings are matched by those restaurant owners who thrive on sports to bring in the crowds.

“This is our biggest time of the year. Usually our months are mid-March to mid-June, we kill it.”

What is usually a steady flow of customers for Sassy’s Owner Allen Brumett is now empty tables.

“Over the weekend we were down 50-60% at both stores, today so far we are down 80%. So it is hitting, and it’s hitting hard and it’s hitting fast.” adds Brumett.

Both of these local industries are trying to figure out how to make ends meet.

“Some restaurants have gone ahead and pulled the plug, and we are not far behind on doing that.” says Brumett.

“We are a mom and pop store, we are not one of these big corporations that can make it through.” adds Mann.

Life changing decisions will be happening for these places with no sports. Is there any light at the end of this tunnel?

“If we make it to football season, I think the fan base will be so starved for some Razorback athletics that they will come out in droves.” adds Mann.