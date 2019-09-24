Razorback Recruiting Notebook

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday the Razorbacks extended another in-state player.

The Class of 2022 in Arkansas could be a great class. Arkansas had extended previous offers to Joe T. Robinson offensive tackle E’Marion Harris (6-6, 305) and Little Rock Parkview running back and safety James Jointer (6-0, 198).

The latest Arkansas offer in 2022 goes to Maumelle offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee (6-8, 300). He also has an offer to Virginia Tech. Chamblee and Harris are the types a school can build its offensive line around.

Chamblee and fellow 2022 offensive tackle Caleb Stroud (6-6, 315) give the Hornets a nice young duo on the line.

Maumelle (3-0) has a challenging game on Friday when they travel to face White Hall (2-1) made a very good hire in the offseason bringing in Bobby Bolding from Pine Bluff.

Chad Morris on Recruiting

On Sunday, New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr cornerback Jamie Vance reopened his recruiting. He was the second commitment in the Class of 2020 for Arkansas.

The first one, wide receiver Ze’Vian Capers, also de-committed earlier in the summer.

Despite the loss to San Jose State on Saturday, I don’t think that had anything to do with Vance’s decision. He had already said he was going to take five visits and I never felt he was solid to the Hogs.

That isn’t to say that losing to San Jose State can’t have an affect on recruiting. Just saying in this particular instance I don’t think it had any bearing on Vance’s decision.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris was asked about the recruiting on Monday.

“Been in this situation before, and this is, as I mentioned before, it’s not a one year and a finished product,” Morris said. “It’s not. And it is a continuation of building this program, and sometimes when you have to build it you have to go through some really tough times, and right now is one of those times. And you learn from it, and you move on.

“As a player, as a recruit, you see opportunities, and you want to come in and you want to be a part and help build something special, great. We’re excited about that. Hey, we’re going to recruit the guys that want to love the Hogs and want to be here. That’s really what this is about.”

Jeff Traylor In Texarkana

Arkansas’ Jeff Traylor will be at Pleasant Grove (Texas) on Oct. 4 during the bye week to watch them face Carthage.

He will see five prospects in that game that hold offers from the Hogs. Carthage has 2020 pair of offensive tackle Ty’kieast Crawford (6-6, 336) and athlete Kelvontay Dixon (6-0, 180). Both are committed to the Hogs. Crawford will be a recruiting guest of the Hogs on Saturday against Texas A&M.

Razorback Nation who will I see Saturday at the game👀🤧💯 pic.twitter.com/fmQG6oVJ1t — Ty'kieast Crawford (@KieastTy) September 22, 2019

Pleasant Grove has three players in Class of 2021 that have been offered by Arkansas. The three are defensive end Torey Phillips (6-7, 265), defensive end Landon Jackson (6-5, 222) and defensive tackle Marcus Burris (6-5, 253).

Phillips recently received his first scholarship offer from the Hogs. Burris and Jackson have a long list of offers. Jackson was at the Arkansas cookout this past summer and Phillips was at Arkansas’ game on Saturday.