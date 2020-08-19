Razorback Practice Tidbits: Pair of Defensive Backs Not Practicing

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas is on the practice fields today for the second time in preseason.

The media was allowed in for a few minutes to observe. One of the noticeable things was that redshirt freshman defensive back Jalen Catalon and junior defensive back Jarques McClellion were both absent from practice. Sources indicate that Catalon is possibly battling a knee issue. No indication of why McClellion wasn’t practicing.

McClellion played in all 12 games last season with 11 starts. He finished with 34 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups. Catalon played in four games thus keeping his redshirt year intact. He had six tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble.

The running backs were being led by senior Rakeem Boyd. It’s amazing how similar size and built that Trelon Smith and Josh Oglesby, both redshirt sophomores, are. Smith is listed at 5-foot-9, 185-pounds while Oglesby is liste at 5-8, 174. But they both have a lot of speed and similar running styles.

In the very limited time watching the quarterbacks, redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson seemed to be the most consistent passer. Jefferson was hitting his targets while Feleipe Franks was also accurate but did have one overthrow. While Franks is a grad transfer from Florida, Jefferson is a redshirt freshman. Last year in three games including one start, Jefferson completed 14 of 31 passes for 197 yards with an interception. He rushed 30 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns with a long run of 21 yards.

Watching the offensive line it’s noticeable that they have put on considerable weight from last season. Most of it looked as if it’s good weight. As Sam Pittman has noted a few times, Ricky Stromberg and Myron Cunningham are both considerably bigger than last year and are carrying the additional weight very well. Noah Gatlin is practicing again and looks good following surgery for his ACL last fall.

Wide receiver Mike Woods and cornerback Montaric Brown will be available to the media following practice.