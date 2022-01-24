Razorback MGolf in 3rd Before Rd2 Suspended Due to Darkness

TUCSON, Ariz. – The #5 Arkansas men’s golf team opened the spring portion of its 2021-22 schedule today at the Arizona Intercollegiate. The Razorbacks were tied for sixth at -3 after the first 18 holes. Then, the Hogs moved up to sole possession of third after posting a score of 9-under-par through 13 holes before play was suspended due to darkness.

Round two will conclude Tuesday morning followed by a final 18 holes in the afternoon.

Host and #34 Arizona leads 14-team field. The Wildcats were 25-under par as a team through 13 holes in round two while #37 New Mexico is -14, two strokes ahead of the Razorbacks at -12.

The afternoon session was shaping up to be a birdie-fest. The Hogs were -9 through 13 holes, the second-best score of the round.

Prior to play being suspended, Segundo Oliva Pinto was tied for sixth (-5 through 31 holes) and Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira was tied for ninth (-4 through 30 holes).

Oliva Pinto had a birdie and a bogey through the first eight holes of round two. He then rattled off three straight birdies to get to -5. Fernandez de Oliveira birdied three of his first six holes in round two but dropped a shot on his final hole before play was halted to stand at -4 for the event.

Oliva Pinto and Fernandez de Oliveira each carded a 2-under-par 70 in the opening round and were tied for 16th.

Transfer Enrique Dimayuga, who enrolled at Arkansas this month, began his Razorback career in storybook fashion. Dimayuga eagled his first hole as a Razorback and was 5-under par through five holes with birdies on holes 2, 4 and 5. He closed his round with six bogeys and three birdies for a 2-under-par 70 to tie for 16th. Dimayuga was even-par though 13 holes in round two and stands in a tie for 20th at -2 for the event.

The big mover in round two has been Luke Long. The graduate senior was tied for 65th after 18 holes with a 3-over-par 75. However, Long righted the ship with two birdies and an eagle to rocket 38 spots into a tie for 27th. He was 4-under through 12 holes in round two and -1 for the event before play was suspended.

Julian Perico, playing as an individual, is tied for 34th at even par. He was +1 in the morning session and is -1 through 112 holes in round two thanks to an eagle and three birdies.

Juan Camilo Vesga posted a 77 in round one and is +5 through 13 holes in round two to stand in a tie for 73rd.