Razorback MGolf Finishes 9th Cabo Collegiate

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – The 31st-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks posted a 1-under-par round of 287 and finished ninth with a 54-hile total of 885 at the 1tth annual CABO COLLEGIATE, played this year at TOC San Antonio’ Oaks Course (par 72, 7.034 yards).

Seventh-ranked Oklahoma won the event with a three-day total of 860 (-4) thanks to a 10-under-par round Wednesday. The Sooners held off #4 Florida State, who posted a 12-under round to finish at 861, to win by one stroke. Texas A&M, ranked 15th, was the only other team under par for the event, finishing with a 1-under-par score of 863.

Sam Bennett (Texas A&M) won the individual title by one stroke over Oklahoma’s Garrett Reband. Bennett shot a 5-under 67 in the final round and finished at 5-under (211) for the tournament. In addition to winning medalist honors, Bennett earns an exemption to play on the PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open early next month on the same course.

Julian Perico, ranked 20th in the nation, led the Razorbacks with a three-day score of 218 (76-70-72) to tie for 17th at 2-over for the event. The junior shot an even par round of 72 Wednesday and, add his 2-under par 70 Tuesday, he has shot par or better 10 times in 15 rounds this season. Perico has finished among the top 20 in 4-of-5 events this year and has a season stroke average of 70.1.

Mason Overstreet and Tyson Reeder tied for 22nd with 54-hole total of 219 (+3). The pair also each had 38 pars over 54 holes which was the second-best total in the field. Overstreet paced the Hogs in round three with a 2-under par 70 after rounds of 75-74 in days one and two. Reeder was 1-under in the final round and carded days of 73-75-71 for his 219.

Segundo Oliva Pinto, William Buhl and Manuel Lozada each showed improvement each day. Oliva Pinto tied for 65th (78-77-75=230), Buhl tied for 74th (82-77-74=233) and Lozada, playing as an individual, tied for 79th (86-76-74=236).

The Razorbacks return to action Mar. 15-17 at Auburn’s Tiger Invitational.