Razorback Football Recruiting: Where I’ve Been, Who I’ve Seen

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There’s been some good high school action in this area since the season started.

I have been out all Friday nights with one exception when my car was getting a few repairs. Here’s a look back at the games I’ve seen and some of the prospects in each game that caught my eye.

Owasso (Okla.) 47 at Bentonville West 34, Aug. 30

Owasso Class of 2020 running back Isaiah Jacobs (6-0, 216) had a huge game helping the Rams to a comeback win. They scored the final 28 points of the game to take the victory. Owasso is now 4-0 on the season having defeated Fayetteville, Broken Arrow (Okla.) and Tulsa (Okla.) Union since that time. They are at Edmond (Okla.) North this Friday in a conference game. Jacobs has carried 76 times for 632 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 11 passes for 160 yards a pair of touchdowns. Jacobs holds a long list of offers including Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Nebraska and others. Bentonville West’s Class of 2020 linebacker Jonas Higson (6-2, 220) has 34 tackles, 22 solo, four for loss, two sacks, a pair of pass breakups and two interceptions on the season. He has offers from Air Force, Northeastern State, Southwestern Oklahoma State and East Central. Bentonville West Class of 2020 offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat (6-4, 280) has offers to Tulsa and Northeastern State. Bentonville West (2-2) will be at Springdale on Friday night.

Joe T. Robinson 66 at Rogers 58, Sept. 6

This was supposed to be a quick game since I had to leave for Oxford early the next morning. Joe T. jumped out to a 20-0 lead, but Rogers had no quit in them. The Senators are 4-0 on the season and led by 2022 offensive tackle E’Marion Harris (6-6, 305), 2020 linebacker J.T. Towers (6-4, 210), 2021 running back Hunter Smith (6-0, 175), 2022 running back Daryl Searcy Jr. (6-0, 196), 2021 quarterback Buddy Gaston (6-4, 201) and 2021 lineman DJ Withers, (6-4, 245). They have a tough test on Friday night at home when they host Arkadelphia. Gaston has completed 49 of 85 passes for 919 yards, 11 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He has also rushed 13 times for 64 yards. Smith has rushed 53 times for 602 yards and seven touchdowns, returned four kickoffs for 151 yards including an 87-yard touchdown, and then has 24 tackles, including 18 solo, and two for loss from his safety spot. Harris, who has several offers including Arkansas, has 13 tackles, including eight solo, five for loss and two pass breakups. Withers has 15 tackles, nine solo, seven for loss and one sack. Searcy has carried 40 times for 240 yards and four touchdowns while catching one pass for 11 yards. He has returned one kickoff for 17 yards. On defense, Searcy has two tackles including one for loss. Towers has been injured and only played one game. He was 1 of 9 passing for eight yards, rushed seven times for 30 yards. On defense, he had 10 tackles, including five solo and two for loss. Rogers (0-4) will be at Fayetteville Friday night. Senior quarterback Hunter Loyd (6-4, 205) is a very good player.

Bryant 42 at Fayetteville 13, Sept. 20

Bryant (4-0) has mercy ruled each opponent this season. They are a loaded team. Class of 2020 linebacker Catrell Wallace (6-6, 210) is committed to Arkansas. He has outstanding speed. 2021 quarterback Austin Ledbetter (6-1, 190, is committed to Arkansas for baseball. 2020 safety Tamuarion Wilson (6-2, 190) is committed to UCA and 2020 wide receiver Jake Meaders (5-10, 172) is a versatile player. 2020 running back Ahmad Adams (6-1, 230) is committed to Arkansas State. Bryant has numerous others who will play college football. Bryant hosts Little Rock Catholic on Friday. Fayetteville (1-3) hosts Rogers for its homecoming on Friday. 2020 linebacker Quade Mosier (6-2, 221) is the son of former Razorback Cody Mosier. He has committed to UCF. 2020 wide receiver Connor Flannigan (5-9, 166) has a lot of speed. He has returned one punt for 15 yards and caught 26 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns. He holds some offers.

Bentonville 35 at Springdale Har-Ber 21, Sept. 27

Bentonville (4-0) on the season is rolling and hosts Van Buren Friday night. 2021 linebacker Cole Joyce (6-0, 215) had a fumble recovery against Har-Ber and had a nice return. He holds offers from Tulsa, Louisiana-Monroe, Bowling Green, UCF and UAB. Har-Ber has 2021 tight end Errington McRae (6-3, 230) holds offers to Memphis and Bowling Green. He has caught 19 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown. 2020 wide receiver Hunter Wood ((6-1, 180) has caught 28 passes for 468 yards and five touchdowns while completing 1 of 1 pass for four yards. Defensive back JaJuan Boyd (6-1, 170) is a 2020 recruit and has 20 tackles, including 11 solo, two interceptions and a pair of pass breakups. He and 2020 running back Jay Burns (5-10, 175) are committed to Bowling Green. Burns has 77 carries for 649 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching five passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Har-Ber (2-2) will be at Rogers Heritage on Friday night.