Razorback Football Recruiting Notebook

FAYETTEVILLE — The football season is upon us and thus recruits will start making their way to Fayetteville for Razorback games.

The Texas game next Saturday should have a large number of recruits present. Some commitments will be in attendance on Saturday for Rice game.

Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer, 6-0 1/2, 211, rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on five carries Thursday night in a 47-0 blowout win over Little Rock Southwest. Jointer is in the Class of 2022 and committed to the Hogs.

Greenland defensive lineman J.J. Hollingsworth, 6-4, 257, Fayetteville linebacker Mani Powell, 6-2, 225, and Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley, 6-2, 225, are all committed for the Class of 2022. Hollingsworth faces Elkins tonight, Powell and his teammates travel to Owasso (Okla.) and Henley and the Saints go to Poteau (Okla.).

Eudora (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 225, is also committed to the Hogs. He will make the trip to Fayetteville. Hamm and his teammates are at Baldwin (Kan.) tonight.

Young Standouts

Some young standouts who are coming to the Rice game are Malvern (Okla.) offensive lineman Vinny Winters, 6-4, 305, and Lakeside running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 225, are both members of the Class of 2024 and the Hogs have offered both. Hot Springs Lakeside hosts Sheridan tonight while Malvern hosts Glen Rose.

Greenwood Class of 2026 quarterback Kane Archer, 6-0, 170, helped lead the Bulldogs ninth-grade team to a 55-0 victory over Russellville. They defeated Shiloh Christian the previous week. Archer holds offers from Michigan and Missouri. He will be at the Arkansas-Texas game next weekend.

A couple of other impressive in-state recruits in 2023 are Bentonville offensive lineman Joey Su’a, 6-5, 315, and Star City athlete CJ Turner, 6-1 1/2, 200, and both will be at the Texas game. Su’a faces Conway tonight while Star City is at Stuttgart.

Official Visits

At this time it’s thought that two recruits will take official visit to Arkansas for the Texas game. That is Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove’s Rashod Dubinion, 5-10, 185, and Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes offensive lineman Eli Henderson, 6-4, 295. Both are committed to Arkansas.

In June, the Hogs played host to 19 official visitors. Of those 19, 17 have made a college decision with 11 pledged to Arkansas. Only two recruits haven’t announced a college decision. They are Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington four-star cornerback Gentry Williams, 6-0, 170, and Milan (Tenn.) three-star defensive back Anthony Brown, 6-2, 192. The Hogs remain in the mix for both.