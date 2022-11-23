FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas Razorback football player was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, making it the third Razorback to be arrested in the last month.

According to a court filing from the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett’s office, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John is accused of taking a woman’s phone without her permission around March 14, 2021, and transferring $1,700 from her online bank account.

St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, according to the detention intake report. He was released the following morning on a $1,500 bond.

Durrett says St. John is set to be arraigned on Dec. 9.

“We are aware of the charges against Jalen St. John. He has been suspended indefinitely while we gather more information from the proper authorities. Once we have that information, we will determine his status with our program moving forward,” said Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman.

St. John has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 28. The arrest comes days before Arkansas takes on Missouri in their regular-season finale.