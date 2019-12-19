Razorback Football Notebook

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman talked about his signing class on Wednesday.

He also was asked about junior wide receiver Jordan Jones leaving the program. Jones didn’t play in 2019 due to an injury. He caught 38 passes for 592 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons while also rushing nine times for 97 yards.

“I really don’t want to comment on that,” Pittman said. “I had visited with him, but all I’ll say is we want player that want to be at the University of Arkansas.”

Born and raised a Hog and that will never change ❤️🐗 pic.twitter.com/6Ul3GghhXg — Jones_10 (@jordan10jones) December 18, 2019

Recruiting Immediate Help

During Wednesday’s press conference Pittman was asked about the need for graduate transfers and also his thoughts on recruiting junior colleges.

“We certainly have to leave some scholarships available for transfers or grad transfers,” Pittman said. “Right now it doesn’t seem to be too big of a problem, you know? We will fix that when it comes. But, we obviously are in the transfer market at different positions.

“Junior college wise, I never want to go heavy junior college because I think we can build our team young. I just want the best players we can get, so if we can go into the junior colleges and get one, two or three outstanding players that we think can change our program immediately, you have to be right on that now, you have to be correct on your evaluation. I don’t think we’d ever sign a whole huge number of junior college players just because I believe you have to base your whole program out of freshman and start in the state of Arkansas.”

Full Class of 25?

Arkansas signed seven recruits on Wednesday and are expected to add another one today.

Pittman talked about how the class could look as far as numbers in February and if he has 25 scholarships available.

“We do,” Pittman said. “I tell you this, we’re going to sign as many good players as we can. But I tell you what we’re not going to do. We’re not going to sign 25 and five of them we’re not doing somersaults for. We’re going to sign good football players and good people, and if the number ends up at 18, then we’ll be fine with it. If it ends up at 22, then we’ll be fine with it. But we’re going after people that we like, and we’re going after them obviously in positions of need. But we’re not going to stretch here. We obviously could have had a few more in this class, but we wanted the guys that were signed today.

“I’m not telling you we didn’t want some other guys that may have went somewhere else. I’m not saying that. But the ones we have currently on the roster are the ones that we wanted.”

Assistant Coaches

It has been widely reported that Pittman has hired Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College head coach Rion Rhoades to coach linebackers and Missouri analyst Sam Carter for cornerbacks.

Pittman was asked when he might complete his staff now that he has hired a linebacker and cornerback coach?

“Well, I don’t think we’ve talked about a linebacker coach and a corner coach, but we like who we have on our staff,” Pittman said. “I would anticipate that we would get completed, I don’t know, sometime around Monday or Tuesday of next week. However, we may be looking at some guys that are currently in a bowl situation, and so we may have to wait until their games are completed to hire them.”

In addition to hiring Carter and Rhoades, Pittman has Barry Odom as defensive coordinator, Justin Stepp with the wide receivers and Brad Davis on the offensive line.

Among the offensive coordinator candidates are Kendal Briles and Major Applewhite.