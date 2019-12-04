Razorback Coach Watch: Is it Kiffin?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – All has been quiet from the University of Arkansas since a Monday morning tweet got fans excited about the possible naming of a new head football coach.

UA Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek posted a GIF on Twitter that said “#OneRazorback #Hog1.”

Many took the tweet has a hint that a coach hiring was imminent.

Two days later, there’s been no announcement.

Many people tweeted what they thought the post meant, and most of them are all aboard the Kiffin Train (Lane Kiffin is head coach at Florida Atlantic).

The Palm Beach Post reported that Kiffin has been linked to the Arkansas coaching vacancy and said he “could be headed back to the Southeastern Conference.” Other media outlets have made similar reports.

HawgSports.com did a write up on Kiffin Tuesday morning focused on what his hiring could mean for the Razorbacks.

Football Scoop has reported that Mike Leach (Washington State) has also been approached by UA.

Chad Morris (4-18 in less than two seasons) was fired as head coach last month and Barry Lunney, Jr. was named interim coach.

