Ray Curry Flips Commitment to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has gained a commitment from Memphis (Tenn.) White Station three-star offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr.

Curry had been committed to Missouri since June 3, but changed his mind on Wednesday following a weekend visit to both schools.

Ray Curry (@Raybo75) has flipped to Arkansas! And he does it with style. pic.twitter.com/O3745kC42e — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) December 18, 2019

Barry Odom and Brad Davis were the ones responsible for him going to Missouri and now both are at Arkansas. Curry is a big pickup for Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks. He had approximately 25 scholarship offers.

He is the sixth player to sign with Arkansas to this point during the early signing period.