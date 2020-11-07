Rakeem Boyd Regains Confidence, Getting Healthier Following Big Showing Against Former Team

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior running back Rakeem Boyd and the Hogs will host Tennessee tonight with him coming off his best game of the season against Texas A&M.

Boyd signed with the Aggies out of high school, but then left to play one season at Independence (Kan.) Community College. This is his third season at Arkansas and after battling injuries earlier this season he looked like the Boyd Razorback fans have come to love last Saturday. He rushed 18 times for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Aggies.

“Man, it feels pretty good to have a breakout game after what I’ve been going through you know with injuries and stuff like that,” Boyd said. “I’m all better now.”

Did the performance mean any more because it came against your former squad?

“That did mean a lot to me getting 100 yards against the No. 8 opponent in the country was awesome for me and my O-line,” Boyd said. “My O-line did an amazing job. We had a team going into that game.”

Boyd could have entered the 2020 NFL Draft, but opted to return. Now that he is halfway through his senior season how has the return been?

“Man, it’s been awesome,” Boyd said. “Every day, man, I’m like so happy I came back. I never would have known what beating a SEC team felt like so like man, I can tell you it’s a good feeling. It is a good feeling.”

Arkansas is 2-3 in the SEC this season after going 0-16 his previous two years. Against Texas A&M, Boyd gained 10 yards on his first carry. Did that set the tone for the rest of the game?

“The whole week everyone kept telling me, ‘Man, you need your confidence back. Let’s get rolling. Coach was like, ‘the whole team needs to start fast,’” Boyd said. “Our whole thing has been to start fast and we got out there and we started fast. Let’s pick it up and get rolling and we went out there and that’s what we did.”

Boyd feels as far as the running game that things will only continue to get better this season.

“That excites me,” Boyd said. “It’s only going to get better. You know I mean. I can’t run by myself, you know what I mean, so the O-line has got to do their job and they’ve been doing amazing. So in order to run we need those guys. Those guys have been awesome up front. Just wonderful in my eyes. We’ve got little things to work on but those guys have worked so hard to get the backs holes and stuff like that.”

Tonight will mark the sixth game for Arkansas with Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Everyone getting more comfortable with the offense now?

“It’s just a few things that we have to get cleaned up, and we’re kind of getting it all together,” Boyd said. “It’s coming together good. I love what Briles does. We’ve just got to keep working at it and executing our assignments.”

Boyd made comparisons to another former pair of Razorback running backs when asked about Trelon Smith.

“When y’all say Darren McFadden and Felix Jones… that’s kind of us,” Boyd said. “That 1-2 punch has been awesome, and it’s been giving teams problems. I can’t complain. I like him. Trelon’s a good back.”

Feleipe Franks has started every game at quarterback for the Hogs. After eight quarterbacks starting the past two years how nice is the stability with Franks?

“I can’t complain,” Boyd said. “I feel like he doesn’t do anything wrong. He helps me out in ways… I might not line up right and he says ‘go right there, go right there,’ you know what I mean? It’s a lot. In protection he knows that I’m already on it, but he always just reminds me. He’s just one of those guys that makes sure you know when you’re on the field with him. You’re going to do your job and you’ll be fine. That’s what I really love about him. He’s passionate about what he does, and when he’s up at QB he’s real serious.”

Franks showed his running skills as well against the Aggies.

“Man, working with Feleipe is just awesome,” Boyd said. “We’ve got a good connection. Every time we’re in the backfield he’s like ‘man, I’m gonna do this. I’m gonna do that,’ and I’m like ok you better. I was proud of Feleipe running that ball. When you look at your quarterback at the end of the day, and you see him running the football, you can say that’s a tough guy right there.

“Our team trait is physical, you know what I mean? Just a physical football team, and that’s what we want to be. And he’s also a physical quarterback. Toughness. The kid is a tough guy. He gave me a spark once I saw him break out and I said man I’ve got to get me one.”

The kickoff tonight will be at 6:30 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.