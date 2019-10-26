Rakeem Boyd May Have to Carry The Weight Against Alabama

Since becoming a Razorback in 2018, Rakeem Boyd has had six 100-plus yard games. One of which, came last year against Alabama. Should Arkansas want a chance at defeating the tide, they’ll need another big game from their star running back.

Boyd is currently 3rd in rushing yards for the SEC. But another big game could help him get to the top spot.

“That was a fun game,” says Boyd. “Before the game I think Darren McFadden told me just do what you always do. So I went out there and went ahead did what I always did. The line blocked great against Alabama last year. A lot of old guys last year that new what was going on so they held them up pretty good.”

Despite battling a number of injuries, both this season and last, Boyd has played through the pain. Most recently battling a shoulder injury.

He says, “Honestly when adrenaline’s running you know I don’t feel any pain. So I’m just going.”