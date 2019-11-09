Rakeem Boyd Bright Spot for Arkansas on Otherwise Dark Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Junior running back Rakeem Boyd was the one positive spot for Arkansas on a day that saw them fall to Western Kentucky 45-19 before an announced crowd of 42,985 in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Boyd finished the game with eight carries for 185 yards and two touchdowns. He had a touchdown run of 76 yards in the first quarter that briefly tied the game at 7. He also added an 86-yard run early in the fourth quarter. For the season, Boyd now has 150 carries for 1,005 yards and eight touchdowns.

“I was proud of my O-linemen for helping me get there,” Boyd said afterward. “That was a goal this week basically to get 180. Our O-line went in there and got the job done and I saw it and hit it. I was really proud of those guys even though I didn’t touch it much.”

Considering you had eight carries and scored on two of them do you think maybe you should have had more touches?

“I mean, yeah, but like I said I got the ball and I was just trying to score,” Boyd said. “Every time I had one of those eight times I tried to make something happen.”

At halftime Boyd had three carries for 79 yards and one touchdown. Chad Morris was asked if any reason for Boyd not touching the ball more in the first 30 minutes?

“Well, I think a lot of it had to do with — we had four possessions in the first half,” Morris said. “The time of possession, we fell behind. Tried to mix it up a little bit. Tried to throw the ball a little bit, but I think time of possession had a little bit to do with that.”

Boyd and the Razorbacks will travel to Baton Rouge in two weeks to face LSU. The Hogs have a bye this week.