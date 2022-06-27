By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — North Little Rock defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. took his official visit to Arkansas this past weekend and enjoyed everything about it.

Rhodes, 6-6, 253, committed to the Razorbacks on Feb. 15 and was one of 11 recruits on an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend. Following the visit, Rhodes talked about how it went.

“It went well,” Rhodes said. “It was very organized. It was a family-based thing. Everybody treated everybody correctly and it’s a good place to go.”

Rhodes talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Ain’t gonna lie, I did a lot of stuff,” Rhodes said. “Probably taking pictures again and meeting new people.”

Prior to getting his offer and since receiving it and giving a verbal commitment to Arkansas Rhodes has made several trips to Fayetteville. What was different about the official visit?

“Dang, I forgot what that place was called,” Rhodes said. “We went to a hibachi place and then we had some barbecue and we had some fish, a fish place we went to.”

Among the recruits, Rhodes and two others entered the weekend committed. A couple more went public on Sunday while some others will do the same in the near future. Rhodes talked about hanging out with the other recruits and his host Cam Ball.

“It was definitely cool,” Rhodes said. “We did a lot of things that they did and I enjoyed my time with them and I’m sure they enjoyed time with me. We laughed and we talked about ball and where the rest of our futures should be at.”

Rhodes talked about what his pitch to the uncommitted was.

“Definitely it’s a family program,” Rhodes said. “Family program, most definitely.”

In addition to Arkansas, the four-star Rhodes has offers from Memphis, Arkansas State, Missouri, Jackson State, Tulane and Kansas State.