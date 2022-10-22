FORT SMITH — North Little Rock and three-star defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. went on the road and defeated Fort Smith Northside 38-14 Friday night.

The win allowed North Little Rock to get a good road win in its conference. Rhodes, 6-7, 253, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. He talked about how he feels he played against the Grizzlies.

“I feel personally I could have played better,” Rhodes said. “A lot of things that I had done was to take the edge or not, but at the same time it was difficult because the player I was going against the tackle was setting the edge hard. So I had to recounter and step inside. My teammates came to help. They helped flush the QB to me and I did the same for them and the linebackers stepped up.”

Rhodes and North Little Rock started the season 0-2, but since then have only suffered one loss to Conway. What happened to cause the turnaround?

“I believe honestly we have a great young team anyway,” Rhodes said. “We just took a lot of chemistry and working together and talking to each other and communicating. Knowing everyone else’s assignment and what everybody else needs to do. From there we just went from there and took advantage of every opportunity we have to get better. Grind it out in practice and when practice is over watch extra film and try to get better.”

Arkansas is 4-3 on the season and Rhodes talked about his future team and his thoughts on their season.

“I believe it’s OK right now,” Rhodes said. “Any team is capable of being beat. It’s just how you bounce back from it.”

At Arkansas, Rhodes will play for Deke Adams on the defensive line.

“He’s a good coach,” Rhodes said. “I feel as if he’s very into his players and wants to know what’s on his player’s mind.”

Are you still solid with your commitment?

“Yes sir I am, but I’m still deciding to keep my options open,” Rhodes said.

Any particular other schools you are considering?

“I’m not sure of that but whoever is interested in me,” Rhodes said. “If I can play ball and get an education there. Just everything, but I’m still solid to Arkansas.”

Rhodes is one of four defensive linemen committed to the Hogs in the Class of 2023.