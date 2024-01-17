FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. — Some University of Arkansas football players have taken a medical hardship while another graduated early.

However, sources varied on the status of redshirt sophomore cornerback Quincey McAdoo taking a medical hardship. A source indicated that was the case, but another said McAdoo hasn’t even talked to the doctor about that despite various reports to the contrary. McAdoo also took to X to question the reports.

“Counting me out before the doctors say is crazy,” McAdoo tweeted with a laughing emoji.

McAdoo came to Arkansas in the Class of 2022 as a four-star wide receiver from Clarendon. Midway through the 2022 season Sam Pittman moved McAdoo to cornerback. In nine games, four as starter, McAdoo had 30 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and blocked a punt. He is someone the Razorbacks were relying on heavily to be a key member of the secondary.

The injuries suffered in the car accident is what put his football future in question. McAdoo redshirted in 2023 with hopes of improving enough to eventually return. A trusted source indicated to this reporter following the initial reports of the cornerback medically retiring that McAdoo hasn’t talked to the doctor concerning his future in football so thus no decision has been made at this time.

In addition redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Cole Carson graduated early and won’t return to the football team. Redshirt sophomore offensive linemen Eli Henderson and Terry Wells will be on medical hardship.

Wells is from Wynne and announced previously this offseason he wasn’t going to be able to continue his career. Carson is from Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest while Henderson was headed for Georgia before Pittman accepted the head coaching job at Arkansas. Henderson played high school football at Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes.