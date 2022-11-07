FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday and on an otherwise disappointing day he was very successful.

McAdoo had three tackles, an interception, one pass breakup and blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. Sam Pittman was pleased with his freshman’s play.

“Yeah, he came free on the punt and that was a big play for us and got us within two scores,” Pittman said. “And then to be honest with you we went for it on fourth down and didn’t make it and they tried a play-action pass on first down and he picked it off and got us back in the ballgame a little bit. I was really proud of him.”

McAdoo came to Arkansas as a wide receiver, but moved to the secondary when Arkansas was hit with several injuries.

“It was just a dream come true for me, really,” McAdoo said. “I come from Clarendon, and we don’t really get people to make it into college, not even just football — just make it into college. It was a dream come true for me, for sure.”

As far as the blocked punt, McAdoo credited things he has learned at wide receiver as helping him.

“We’ve been practicing this all week,” McAdoo said. “My ball skills come from the receiver part. That was it.”

Jadon Haselwood talked about McAdoo’s play.

“He’s just living in the moment, you know?,” Haselwood said.

McAdoo talked about what went into the decision to play cornerback and how he volunteered to do so.

“They asked Sam Mbake to play,” McAdoo said. “They didn’t ask me. I asked after I saw our DB room was getting a little, like, everybody was hurt. So I knew I played defense in high school and felt like I could contribute, so I asked coach Pitt what was his thoughts on me playing defense for the remainder of the year, and we’re here.”

Is moving to cornerback something that could turn into a permanent move if you have continued success?

“I mean, I see myself sticking here,” McAdoo said. “I’m a football player. I like to play football. I don’t really like positions. I just love to play football, so it’s really, whatever happens happens to me. I’m gonna love wherever they put me.”

McAdoo had a large group of family members at the game on Saturday. He admitted that was inspiring to him.

“I mean, it did,” McAdoo said. “I felt like that’s what really pushed me to do good. Coming from a small town, you know, that’s all you got. That’s all my people. Everybody in the stands, it just felt like I was back at home again.”

Linebacker Bumper Pool was impressed with how McAdoo played against the Flames.

“Yeah, McAdoo switched over from wide receiver,” Pool said. “He’s had two or three weeks now to basically learn the entire position and he’s doing an incredible job. We threw a pick, we got on the field, we looked at each other like ‘Hey, we can’t quit. We’ve got to get the ball back.’ Freshman goes and makes a great play. He’s been doing a great job in practice and just excited for his future.”

Drew Sanders, Arkansas’ other linebacker, echoed praise for McAdoo.

“Throwing that pick, our backs were against the wall there and he came out and made a play the first time they had the ball,” Sanders said. “It was a big momentum shift back to our side after throwing that pick.”

McAdoo and Arkansas will be back at home on Saturday to face LSU at 11 a.m. and televised on ESPN.