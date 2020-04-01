Quincey McAdoo Continuing His Preparation for 2020 Season, Talks Three Offers, Much More

FAYETTEVILLE — Clarendon Class of 2022 wide receiver Quincey McAdoo has already gained three offers in his recruiting including one from Arkansas.

McAdoo, 6-3, 175, is among the state’s top recruits regardless of classification. Florida State and Houston offered him then on March 17 the Razorbacks did as well. McAdoo is very appreciative of the offers.

“It means a lot,” McAdoo said. “The work I’ve been putting in to get this far is paying off. All I’ve got to do is keep my head on straight and be humble right now.”

When Justin Stepp and Sam Pittman offered him it was special to him.

“It means a lot,” McAdoo said. “You are from Arkansas and you’ve got your homestate giving you an offer to go to school and play what you love it means a lot. I feel like there is gonna be a change pretty soon at Arkansas. Everybody has been down on Arkansas, but I have high hopes for them.”

In the 2019 season, McAdoo rushed 65 times for 622 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught 19 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He returned 10 kickoffs for a 150 yards and six punts for 105 yards and a touchdown. McAdoo talked about what he feels he does well on the football field.

“I feel I come off the ball fast and I have a great range,” McAdoo said. “I can catch long routes, short routes, medium routes, I have good hands.

“I need to work on my footwork a little bit more.”

McAdoo is still working hard despite COVID-19 shutting down schools and no spring practices this year.

“I have a huge backyard with ladders and cones,” McAdoo said. “I put my cleats on and work on agility and I run with a parachute on my back. I wake up every morning and do a 100 pushups. Then after I eat and brush my teeth I do a 100 pushups before I go to bed. I do 200 pushups a day and 400 calf raises a day.”

McAdoo played at Hazen from the seventh to ninth grade and then back to Clarendon prior to this past season.

“I was originally from Clarendon,” McAdoo said. “I moved to Clarendon in the fifth grade. Stayed in Hazen until the ninth grade then moved back to Clarendon.”

The Lions were 3-7 in 2019, but McAdoo thinks the upcoming 2020 season will be much different for Clarendon.

“Clarendon is on an uprise,” McAdoo said. “Last season wasn’t so pretty. We really didn’t have leadership on the team and nobody really wanted to play. Now this year everybody is in at what they’ve been asked to do. They’re taking it more serious now. We actually have a chance to be really good.”

Arkansas has offered five prospects in the Class of 2022 in Arkansas. It appears that will be a very talented group of recruits with others likely to be offered in the future as well. McAdoo talked about being part of what appears to be a very talented class in the state.

“It feels good to be a part of a class,” McAdoo said. “We have a big name for ourselves. Everybody is saying how good we are at this young age. It feels really good to be in a class like this.”

