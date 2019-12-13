Quarterback Leaving Arkansas, Uncertain of Future Destination

Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel throws a pass against Colorado State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior quarterback Nick Starkel came to Arkansas as a graduate transfer and after one season is leaving.

Starkel announced his decision on Twitter Friday evening.

Thank you to everyone who has believed in me this far! The fight isn’t over yet! pic.twitter.com/MSD1FvUvD3 — Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) December 13, 2019

He played in eight games starting five of them. Starkel completed 96 of 179 passes for 1,352 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Starkel has played in 20 games between Arkansas and Texas A&M with 10 starts. He has completed 234 of 406 passes for 3,114 yards, 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

His best game at Arkansas game in Week 3 against Colorado State. Starkel completed 20 of 35 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns. He played high school football at Argyle (Texas) Christian.

His decision comes one day after junior safety Kamren Curl announced he’s entering the 2020 NFL Draft.