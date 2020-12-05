Quarterback Feleipe Franks Unable to Play Against Missouri Today

FAYETTEVILLE — Feleipe Franks is unable to play against Missouri today due to a rib injury.

Franks has started each of Arkansas’ first eight games this season. He has completed 155 of 228 passes for 2,017 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has rushed 92 times for 229 yards and a touchdown.

Franks transferred to Arkansas in January from Florida where he had been four years. Arkansas is 3-5 this season in the SEC after only winning one conference game the previous three years combined.

Redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson will be the starting quarterback for the Hogs today. In limited action in three games this season, Jefferson has completed 1 of 2 passes for three yards, rushed nine times for 24 more and one touchdown.