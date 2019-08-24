Quarterback battle nearing an end as 2019 season approaches

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The search for a starting quarterback has dominated camp this season to the point where some of the media speculation and questions are downright funny. Like when Joe Craddock got asked if he’s asked the receivers advice in trying to determine which quarterback has the edge.

“No. No it’s, yeah, film says enough,” says Craddock. “Coach is in just about every one of our quarterback meetings and hearing the questions I’m asking. So whoever we put out there, they just need to worry about their job.”

You get the impression listening to the Hogs offensive coordinator that he and head coach Chad Morris already have a pretty good idea who the quarterback is going to be. In Wednesday’s final preseason scrimmage the main thing on his mind was avoiding getting those quarterbacks hurt.

“Ben Had a couple of times where he pulled the ball down and ran and coach has a quick whistle which I’m totally fine with that,” added Craddock. “Nick wanted to run a quarterback sneak and I wouldn’t let him.”

A year ago Cole Kelley got the start in the season opener but was quickly replaced by Ty Storey. Does Craddock see the top two quarterback both playing in the Portland State game?

“It would be a possibility but I think that we’ve seen enough of both of them now that we can make a decision and live with it,” said Craddock.

If both do play will it be because the starter is not moving the chains like last year or because this team has a big enough lead that backup QB comes in to get game some reps. The second scenario would signal a change from last year right off the bat.