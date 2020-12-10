Pulaski Academy RB Joseph Himon Hopes to Complete Banner Junior Season With State Championship

FAYETTEVILLE — Pulaski Academy Class of 2022 running back Joseph Himon is trying to help the Bruins to another Class 5A state championship on Saturday.

Himon, 5-10, 180, and the Bruins are 12-0 on the season. They face Little Rock Christian (9-2) in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium at noon on Saturday. Pulaski Academy defeated Little Rock Christian 60-28 on Oct. 23 when Himon had another outstanding game. Against the Warriors, he rushed 24 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns, completed a pass for one yard and caught six passes for 174 yards and another touchdown.

“For me I have been putting up good stats and numbers, but the team we’re undefeated,” Himon said. “Going into this championship on Saturday we have a really good feeling about it. We’re just trying to win. Send these seniors off on a good note.”

Himon has proved he is a complete back once again this season. He has rushed 180 times for 2,003 yards and 22 touchdowns while also catching 76 passes for 954 yards and nine touchdowns. He has completed the only pass he attempted for one yard and returned four kickoffs for 32 yards.

“I do feel I am a complete running back,” Himon said. “I can catch the ball in the backfield, but I can run the ball up the middle. I can run around to ever receiver and slot. I can pretty much do everything the coach wants me to do.

“This season I’ve really shown that off this season just by working hard. My team has pushed me every day. Just helping me when I get the ball and blocking down field. This part is what I do.”

Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley has now led his team to 12 state championship games since taking over with the Bruins in 2003. He has a record of 215-28-1 at Pulaski Academy. They lost to the Warriors in the 2018 state championship game, but beat them last year. Himon is impressed with what Kelley has accomplished at the school.

“Coach Kelley is a very special person to the program and community,” Himon said. “He sets the bar real high for his players and coaches so we’re going every day in practice. Watching film and he has a very high expectation of us and I think that’s what sets us apart from everyone else. He has a high expectation of everyone that we just have to work hard every day to achieve that.”

When it comes to running backs Himon has loved to watch play former Penn State and current New York Jets star Saquon Barkley tops the list.

“He’s not playing right now, but Saquon Barkley him at Penn State I would watch his highlights and he was very electrifying back,” Himon said. “Almost everytime he touched the ball he made big plays for his team. I try to idolize my game from him.”

Himon currently has offers from Louisville, SMU, New Mexico, Arkansas State, Memphis and Kansas. With another year of high school, Himon can probably expect several more schools to jump into the mix.

“Yeah I do feel I will pick up a few more offers here and there as time goes on,” Himon said. “As you said, I have another year of high school left. I’m just trying to get better everyday so that these college coaches will see me and take the chance on me.”

Missing right now from that list is Arkansas. What would an offer to the Razorbacks mean to you?

“They haven’t offered me yet, but an offer from them would be pretty cool,” Himon said. “To get an offer from the bigger in-state school and they’re in the SEC one of the best divisions in college football. So getting an offer from them would be pretty special.”

When the interview was finished Himon was asked if there’s anything else he wanted to add and he said just “Go Bruins”.