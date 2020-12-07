PTN’s Ask Mike Segment 12-7-2020

Q: Let’s begin with our weekly COVID update.

A. Five SEC football games were played on Saturday. Only one, Vandy and Georgia, was postponed, It looks like the SEC is gonna pull it off with all 14 teams completing a 10 game schedule. Arkansas ends the regular season against Alabama this Saturday. Teams that still need make up games will play the Saturday of the SEC Championship game, Alabama and Florida are set to play each other in that game. They will have each completed their 10 game schedules. Still not sure how many bowl games will be played. Arkansas might or might not get a bowl bid.

The Razorbacks have won all four of their games in basketball but had their Tuesday game against Tulsa postponed because a TU player tested positive and with contract tracing and quarantining they’ve temporarily shut their program down. It looks like Arkansas will end up playing a make up game with somebody. If so they won’t lose a game in case the Tulsa game is not made up.

The Arkansas women are 5-1 after a big win over number 4 Baylor yesterday. They’ve had one game cancelled.

Distribution of the vaccine got started over the weekend in England. It starts this weekend in the US, That’s great news.

Q. Our first question is from Hawgphat who says: I understand your stated premise that Sam Pittman is “bullish” on “”bully ball.” But why, when that “plan of action” is obviously non feasible currently, would Pittman and Briles persistently seek to force that scheme on a team that doesn’t have the horsepower to execute it at this point in time?

A. Well isn’t it interesting how a change of quarterbacks can make something like that more feasible? Arkansas ran for 292 yards against Missouri with K.J. Jefferson at quarterback. All that ball control stuff Arkansas needed against teams like Texas A&M, Florida and LSU, actually happened against Missouri. 34 first downs. 85 offensive snaps. The best way I can explain it is that with Feleipe Franks injured, Kendal Briles alter his game plan to a more all control offense and it worked. A version of bully ball may be here sooner that I thought.

Q. #hammerdown says: A few weeks ago you said you thought the coaches would or should go after a grad transfer QB. After KJ’s performance against Missouri do you still feel the same?

A. It sure looks like I was as wrong as I could be. Part of the problem with evaluating backup players on this team is that Sam Pittman closed practice completely once the season started. He’s the first Arkansas coach to do that in my 45 seasons covering the team. It’s been standard practice to let us see the first 20 minutes of practices. So except for brief appearances this season I had not seen anything from Jefferson since the pre season. He didn’t look much different to me from last season. But give him credit for getting himself prepared to play and Briles for doing a great job of developing him. Now look, we have not seen how he will perform against a team that has a week to get ready for what he does. But Mizzou had almost a whole game to adjust and his best drive against them was Arkansas last drive of the game. Give him the offseason to get even better and right now I’d say he’s your starting QB in 2021.

Q. austin.hogfan asks: So who plays at QB this week against Alabama? If KJ, do you think he can play as well as he did against Mizzou?

A. Sam Pittman said on his Monday Zoom that he doesn’t know about Feleipe Frank’s availability for Saturday. He may know something by Tuesday or Wednesday. I’m sure Jefferson will get first teams reps most of the week. If Franks can practice, so will he. Sounds like another game day decision. I’m sure Pittman wants Alabama to prepare for both quarterbacks because the offense, as we saw, is different with each.

Q.BloodRedHog asks: Has there been discussion about how to deal with faked injuries during a game?

A. I don’t know of any. Fake injuries are hard to prove unless they are the kind of obvious stuff that Missouri got away with. The problem with cracking down on fake injuries is, if the player in question does a decent job of it it’s just hard to prove he was never hurt. If there were a way to stop it I think it would have already been done. Maybe a rule that a player who causes the clock to stop because of an injury has to sit out for the rest of that possession, instead of just one play.

Q. pghawg1 wants to know: Do the Hogs work on special teams at practice every day? Do you think coach Sam Pittman will change the Special Teams coach?

A. As I’ve said we don’t see practice these days so I can only guess but I’d say yes, they do work on special teams every day. They did in the preseason when we were watching. Will Scott Fountain get fired? Not likely. I don’t think anybody on that staff will get fired until the COVID revenue shortfall is made up. My guess is they’re gonna try to solve their special team issues though recruiting.

Q. Sed76 wants to know: Do you know if we are recruiting any really good pass rushers? Every game we see the opposing QB sit in the pocket until he always finds a guy wide open right at the first down marker. As a fan this is throw your remote at the TV frustrating to see week after week. Please tell me some help is on the way.

A. Otis Kirk, our recruiting guru, tells me they are looking for grad transfers at any of three positions: D-Line, Linebacker and cornerback. What they really need is speed at cornerback and better quickness on the D-Line. They have some good pieces in place but there a gaps and a real depth issue. There are a bunch of young players on defense who will get better. Spring football, which we didn’t have this season, will be huge in 2021.

Q. holman24 asks: If Florida beats Alabama and Clemson Beats Notre Dame all four would be 10-1. Would they meet up again in the playoff games?

A. That’s entirely possible. I could see Alabama and Notre Dame in one game, Clemson and Florida in the other. The issue would be, would the selection committee bypass undefeated teams like Ohio State at 6-0, USC at 7-0, Cincinnati at 10-0 and BYU at 10-0. I think they might. But more than likely Alabama will beat Florida and that will clear the way for Ohio State.

Q. PorkSoda wants to know: What happened to the Defense against Mizzou? Are they wearing down at the end of a long, grinding SEC season, was Odom’s scheme exposed, or some other explanation?

A. That defense was actually playing well in the third quarter. Arkansas built up a 14 point lead with 12 minutes to go in the game and then it was like the bottom fell out. IMO some of it was the loss of Grant Morgan to a knee injury. He’s your leading tackle and leader on the field. But I also think Arkansas’ defense relaxed a bit with that lead and Missouri just said, This is Arkansas. We always beat these guys. We’re gonna beat ’em today. That didn’t apply to the offense. Those guys fought to the end. But the defense ran up a white flag. They have a whole year to remember that going into next year’s Missouri game here.

Q. parallaxpig says: Will Muschamp and Derek Mason are gone. Does Auburn have $21 million worth of reasons to get rid of Gus.

A. I don’t see Auburn paying that kind of money right now with the revenue situation the way it is. Gus probably gets one more year.

Q. JHicks3636 asks: Any thoughts or insights on the Bielema-Foundation lawsuit that you can or will share?

A. I think they will eventually settle. Bielema is apparently looking at head coaching jobs. Depending on the job he may end up making enough to accept a reduced settlement from Arkansas.

Q. Pigsfeat wants to know: When the vaccine becomes available do you foresee athletes pro and college being at the front of those receiving it? And would that take care of all Covid concerns in sports from that point on?

A. Not the front of the line. I’m hearing that they’ll probably be in the third group. That could come sometime in March maybe. Might benefit the end of the basketball season. Would definitely help with college and Major League baseball. Yes, with a 95% effective rate I think problems with COVID spread among athletes will be over. As far as the fans, I think it will be the 2021 college football season before we see full stadiums again.

Q. Finally this next question easily qualifies as the odd question of the week. Tyro3 wants to know: Just out of curiosity, what is Vanover’s shoe size?

A. First of all I can’t just pick up my phone and call Connor or even coach Muss. We can only speak with them on a media Zoom and that’s not a question I would ask in that setting. I did get Alyssa Orange to ask some people she knows who are close the the team. She said she lot a lot of strange reactions. The best she could come up with is size 17 or 18.