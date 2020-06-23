PTN’s “Ask Mike” – June 22nd

It is time once again for our weekly “Ask Mike” segment where our veteran analyst Mike Irwin answers your questions about Arkansas Athletics.

Q. Our first question is from “sowmonella” who wants to know: Is it just me or is Eric Musselman on the verge of building a monster on the hill?

A. It’s still early but there’s reason to believe that. The last class that came in rated this high went to two Finals Fours, won a national championship and was a national runner up. There is a very real possibility that in Moses Moody Arkansas might have it’s first one and done. I’ve never liked the idea of recruiting one and dones but it’s hard to argue against it.. But it’s more than juist recruiting. It’s the way Musselman uses social media. The way his entire family has become all about Arkansas. The fans love that. It helps pack arenas. And then there is this man’s relentless effort to develop strategy and game plans. we saw what that does with a limited roster. The fans can’t wait to see what he can do with next season’s bunch.

Q. “SED76” asks: Do you think Barry Odom can bring back the toughness to our defense. I miss guys like Steve Atwater, Ken Hamlin and Tony Bua who left everything on the field. Past few years the defense hasn’t played with a lick of toughness or pride.

A. That’s what we’re hearing. That he’s pushing that concept and the players love hearing it. But as I have said before what we saw over the past two seasons was mainly the result of a passive game plan on defense. It almost looked like to me that Joh Chavis was so worried about mistakes that he put his defense in protect mode. It wasn’t so much a lack of toughness but a strategy that promoted passive defense. I’m anxious to see if the sacks and TFL’s go up this season.

Q.” oldhawg” says: I have read that good baseball players who come back to college for their senior year lose leverage with pro teams when it comes to salary demands, and often have to settle for less money than if they would have entered the draft after their junior year. Why?

Is the same true for good college football and basketball players who may decide to return to college for a senior year? (Rakeem Boyd comes to mind). If not, why the disparity among different sports?

Do you think Casey Opitz should have signed a free agency contract this year, or take his chances after another year in college?

A: They lose leverage because teams negotiating with them know that they are out of options. So why doesn’t that happen in college football? There’s a lot of reasons for that. Pro football has no farm system. They have less overhead. The salaries and signing bonuses of the top players is lower and for low draft picks and free agents they are more likely to pay a kid what he wants. Also football is a sport that generally requires more maturity so a kid playing four years may appear to be more valuable to an NFL team.

As for Opitz, the free agent money available this season is way down because of the COVID situation. If should be better a year from now. Plus Optiz has a chance to improve on his only perceived weakness which is his hitting.

Q: “WizardofhOgZ” says: I listened to your comments last week and when the current series agreement with A&M to play in Jerry-World ends a good solution/replacement would be to rotate games in Arlington vs. some teams we used to play…Tech…TCU…Baylor…and maybe throw in Oklahoma State as well. But, PLEASE – forget Texas. We want them, but they don’t want or need us. So just put that pipe dream away…please!

A; First of all it’s not my dream. I don’t really care how they handle this. I just threw that out as as something Hunter Yuracheck will probably consider. I don’t think there will be a permanent opponent. Texas would be one of three or four Big 12 teams that might rotate. Those teams, including Texas, would like a chance to play in Jerryworld. It’s a big deal to play there especially for teams located close to Arlington.

Q: “TexHog188” wants to know: Are you hearing any rumors about replacements for Coach Crutchfield?

A: I went to our basketball recruiting/coach search expert on that, Kevin McPherson. He does a lot of good work for us. He has no idead who Musselman is going to hire but a couple of names he’d heard…Anthony Ruta, he’s curretnly the head of basketball operations for Musselman at Arkansas. And a second name is Rex Walter. He was on Musselman’s staff at Nevada. Again that’s speculation. Coach Muss is doing a good job of keeping this search quiet.

Q: “robs4516” says: I’ve been reading a lot of discussion on Hogville about “Razorback Culture”, and that, in order for a coach to be successful in Fayetteville, he needs to understand and buy in to it. Do you feel that is correct, and if so, can you explain what Razorback Culture means to you and why it is different from other programs?

As an aside, I was born and raised in Arkansas and graduated from the U of A, so I have my opinion, but I’d like to hear what you have to say

A: I do think it’s important. What does it mean to me.? It’s something I had to learn. What makes these fans tick? What makes them mad. What sends them over the top happy? The best way to describle it is with an example. When Sam Pittman stood before a statewide TV audience his first day on the job and said, “There’s no school in American like the University of Arkansas” he won them over with that simple statement. I don’t remember what Chad Morris said or Bret Bielema or Bobby Petrino the first day on the job. Now look it takes more than that. Jack Crowe understood the Razorback culture. He didn’t win enough games. Houston Nutt understood it and he did win enough games. He got swept up in controversy. So Sam Pittman will have to win and avoid controversy. To this very day there’s only been one Frank Broyles at Arkansas. A guy not from this state who came in and won the fans over and won games and always undstood where they were coming from. I’ve been waiting for over 40 years for the next Frank Broyles to come along. thought Bielema might be it. I quickly realized he wasn’t. Not now maybe it’s Sam Pittman. I sure hope so.

Q: “Arkamedes” asks: When the Razorback coaches take recruits on virtual tours, are they streaming them live while the coach travels around the campus or are all the tours pre-recorded? Also, are they using a video format such as what you would see with an HD camera, or are they able to take advantage of the Virtual Reality equipment they purchased a few years ago?

I don’t know if using the VR format is even possible but, if it is,I bet they could really come up with some amazing experiences that could blow recruit’s away.

A. This keeps coming up. I’ll say this again, we don’t know a whole lot about that they do and I’m not sure Arkansas coaches would want to get into specifics. When we get around the coaches more I will explore this topic with them and see what they’re willing to reveal but right now in the Zoom interviews we do with them there are more pressing topics of discussion. So be patient. I’ll eventually get an answer for you. But based on what some of the recruits have said I don’t think there’s any live streaming and none of them have mentioned any virtual reality videos.

Q: Swine American says: In this day when facilities are being built and upgraded by just about everyone, when you go to other SEC venues to cover games, do you have time to explore the other program’s facilities? If you do, what stands out? We are told that Arkansas facilities are second to few, if any. Do you find this to be true?

A: I usually only see the stadium but you can go online and check out the athletic facilities of any SEC school. I do that from time to time. Alabama, and Tennessee stands out to me in football. Auburn needs some upgrades. A&M is impressive in several sports but the thing that stands out to me at Arkansas is the great facilities across the board in all sports. There’s probably not an SEC school that can top Arkansas overall.

Q: “CowHog32” asks: if we can win only one SEC game this season in football, which game would you want it to be & why? I’m going w/ A&M to end that annoying losing streak!

A, Iike to think big. There’s a longer streak. Alabama. In fact do you know the last Hogs team to beat them? The 2006 hogs in OT. Mitch Mustain threw a TD pass to Ben Cleveland to win it. The Hogs have never beaten Nick Saban at Alabama. It’s time for that to end.

Q: “Hogwild” says: One of the complaints that Bielema lawyer’s has alleged is that the school… Quote: urreptitiously provided false and misleading information to a sports journalist that portrayed Coach Bielema in a false light and lessened his chances of being selected to fill a head coach position in the months that followed.

Do you know if the reporter is/was employed by local or national media? Do you know the content of the misleading information?

A. I do not. Certainly most of us offered examples of Bielema’s mistakes based both on what we observied and what we were told behind the scenes. However trying to prove that the Razorback Foundation provided damaging imformation on Bielema to a reporter which caused him not to be considered for other jobs might prove tough. Why would the Foundation not want Bielema to be cosidered for other head coaching jobs? If he got hired as a head coach at another school most of that buyout would not have to be paid. It may well be that those schools looked at what was written by the Arkansas media in trying to decide whether or not to consider him. But I don’t see how you can blame that on the Foundation. What I have been told is that the Foundation didn’t feel he was making an effort to get those jobs. Instead he appreared to be be using a volunteer job with the New England Patriots to get himself into the NFL and that’s what caused the Foundation to stop paying him. I htink thay they’re going to allege that Arkansas was paying Bret Belema to coach at New England.

Q: “Playboarz” says: An ez question for you. Who Are your top 8 for Musselman. (not counting Joe).

A. First of all I think he will play more than 8 next season. More like 10. In that top 8 I’d include all of the incoming freshmen plus the grad transfer from Indiana and the at least two of the transfers who sat out last season. That’s seven. Dezi Sills might be the 8th.

Q: “Lanny” wants to know: What’s going to happen with all these schools who have multiple players who’ve tested postive for COVID. A couple of them have suspended strength and conditioning workouts?

A: It depends on if the number of those who get sick stays low. So far there have been no reports of any of these athletes geting hospitalized. Some have said that if by August when pre season pracitces begin we’ve seen most of these players asymptomatic then there’s no problem. Others have pointer out that even if the players don’t get sick spreading it to th coaches or other stff members could be a problem. I’m pretty sure those coahes and staff member sare going to keep their social distance from the players and wear masks. Sam Pittman believes that the problem is not occuring on campus. It’s off campus in places like Tiger Land In Baton Rouge. A place like Dickson street where there was a COVID outbreak last week. 30 LSU players are now quarantined who were in and around Tiger Land last week.Si it looks like coacheas are going to have to put their foot down and insis that players don’t go to bars and crowded restaurants. It’s important to note that as of now Pittman says the number of cases among his players is very low.