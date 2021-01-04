PTN’s “Ask Mike” – January 4th, 2021

After a couple of weeks off our “Ask Mike” Segment is back to start off 2021. Our veteran analyst answers your questions about Arkansas Athletics. Below are the questions and Mike’s answers to those questions this week.

Q; Our first question is looking ahead to football for next season. PorkLink says: Never hear anything about Dominique Johnson. Noticed him a couple of times on special teams. How is he progressing and does he fit in with teams plans going forward?

A. As a true freshman he played on special teams this season. When Rakeem Boyd opted out late in the season he moved up to the number three running back behind Trelon Smith and T.J. Hammonds. He didn’t have any stats in 2020 and I don’t think he came in a game as a running back. Johnson was one of those players who got extra work during the bowl practices. I’m sure we’ll hear more about him this coming spring.

Q.PorkSoda wants to know: Who are your top three true freshman from Pittman’s first class?

A. I’d go with Miles Slusher, the 4 star cornerback our of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. He was Arkansas highest rated recruit in the 2020 class. Slusher played in six games at boundary corner. Had nine total tackles including a thrown for loss tackle. He recovered two fumbles. Next I’d go with Kari Johnson. He was just a three star out of high school but he was the backup field cornerback. Played in eight games. Had eight tackles and broke up a pass. And finally Marcus Henderson, a four star offensive guard out of Memphis. He redshirted but Sam Pittman said some good things about him in the bowl workouts. Just about everybody in the SEC West recruited him including Alabama.

Q. hogbud asks: Looking back was it a good or bad decision to agree to play in bowl game? They did all that work and didn’t get to play.

A. In spite of the cancellation it was a good decison because of the extra bowl practices. The coaches worked with a lot of the young players that will see more playing time next season. They’ve got video of them in scrimmage situations. It will help the coaches finish out recruiting. It will help in how they plan for spring football coming up in about three months.

Q. Lanny wants to know: Could TCU have played Arkansas or did they back out of the Texas because they thought they were going to lose to a 3-7 team.

A. I guess we’ll never know for sure but a lot of Razorback fan are suspicious about the timing of the cancellation just two days before the game. To me the statement from TCU’s athletic director was way too vague. He mentioned COVID, injuries and quote, “other circimstances.” What circumstances? Also break down your COVID numbers. Detail your injuries. This guy acted like he was cancelling a lunch meeting. There are a lot of Arkansas fans who believe that TCU agreed to the game just to get in some extra workouts for their younger players and when that was over and it was time to travel to the bowl site they cancelled. Why would they cancel? Maybe their numbers were low and maybe they saw the game as a no win situation. They finished the regular season 6-4. It would look really bad to lose to a 3-7 team. Especially one that might well beat you

Is this what happened? There’s no proof of it. So it’s one of those things where you believe what you chose to believe. But there are a lot of Razorback fans that will have this stuck in their craw for a long time,

Q. This question comes from Facebook: Did Texas Bowl Officials make much of an effort to replace TCU?

A. From what we were told they tried to get Iowa who had its Music City Bowl game cancelled by Missouri for COVID reasons.That was on Sunday of that week. By the time TCU had cancelled on Tuesday Iowa’s coaches had already let their players go home for the Christmas break. Earlier Army had been looking for a game but they had already been picked up by the Liberty Bowl. There just weren’t any options at that late date.

Q. #hammerdown: Are we seeing the death of bowl games?

A.We’re maybe seeing the early start of it, made worse by COVID. I think bowl games will eventually go away but not in the near future. Somebody with a brain has to figure out that playoff games are bigger than regular season games and meaningless bowl games. The model has been staring college football in the face for years. It’s called a real playoff system. Not one where you vote teams in. Not one that lasts two weeks.

The NFL does it. High schools do it. The FCS does it in college football. In basketball the NCAA Tournament is one of the biggest events in sports.

But college football sitcks to this outdated bowl system which really amounts to just an etxra game for any team not involved in the four team playoff. We need an eight team playoff and eventually sixteen teams. Post season games have to mean more than just , Wow. we’re playing an extra game. Until this changes we will see more an more players opt out of non playoff system bowl games.

Q. coolhog says: Al.com says Coach O has Barry Odom on his list for DC at LSU. What do you think?

A. Ed Orgeron’s situation at LSU is not good right now. He did a questionable job managing the COVID situation in 2020. They had a completely unaccaptable season to their fans from a win loss standpoint. There are rumors that the NCAA is looking into some issues with the football program. Barry Odom is close friends with Sam Pittman. I’d be shocked if he took a coordinator’s job at LSU or anywhere else. He might leave for the right head coaching job but in a year or two, not now.

Q. MtPorker asks: If Sarkisian comes calling will Briles leave?

A. Steve Sarkisian, of course, is the new head coach at Texas. It depends. Some think Sark will call his own plays. I don’t think Briles would go for that, Others say their offensive philosophy is too different. I’m not sure that’s true. Early in his career Sarkisian was more of a pro style guy but that has changed. What he did at Alabama is not all that different from what Briles believes in. Both are big on the running game and using running backs in the passing game. I’m not sure he’ll get offered but if he did, with his ties in Texas, I would not be suprised if he took it.

Q. Arkansas Red Neck asks: What happened to the basketball team against Missouri? Tennessee killed those guys.

A. What you mentioned was part of it. Arkansas was 9-0. Coming off a big road win at Auburn. Missouri got embarrassed at home right before playing Arkansas. Eric Musselman mentioned that his players seemed non focused at the shoot around the day before the game. Also,Tennessee was ranked 7th in the country and Mizzou was 14th so it’s not like the Arkansas-Missouri game was a huge upset. It wasn’t close at the end and that bothered a lot of fans.

Look, I’ve never seen a game like that where the ball just would not go in. It was a record low shooting percentage for an Arkansas team in Bud Walton Arena. Missouri played good defense but not that good. There were a lot of open looks that just would go down. The problem is they needed to win that game with Tennessee coming up in Knoxville on Wednesday. They are also going to be missing Justin Smith for several games. He’s their best inside defender. So this team could lose back to back games. However, I wouldn’t panic. They won’t shoot like that again.

Q. Superhog1959 says: A lot of younger fans probably don’t remember, but would you tell the story of the coach we had for 1 day? He came. He looked. He ran off.

A. That would be Dana Altman. In 2010 Frank fired Stan Heath because he had been told by a former Arkansas assistant coach that Billy Clyde Gillespie, who was winning at Texas A&M, would take the Arkansas job if offered. The world got out that Arkansas was going to hire Gillispie and Kentucky hired him first. That left Frank holding the back. Plus John White, Arkansas school chancellor was mad at Frank because he liked Heath and never wanted him fired in the first place.

So Frank ends up hiring Altman who had done a good job at Creighton but Altman was very awkward the the press conferences. He was clearly uncomfortable. I was told that he wanted to back out before the press conference but was afraid it would make him look like an idiot.

After the press conference he went to his new office and started interviewing players. He very quickly decided that there were some academic issues and he needed to hire his academic advisor from Creighton to straighten the situation out. So he tried to call Broyles to get permisson to hire the guy

but Frank had left for Augusta to play golf for the weekend. And this is where the thing blew up. Somebody over at the athletic department offices told Altman that he needed to wait until Monday to talk to Frank because Frank didn’t like to be bothered while he was playing golf. This was completely stupid. I have talked to Frank on his cell phone at August while he was on the course. He didn’t complain one bit.

So now Altman decides to talk to Chancellor White. They’re having dinner together that evening. But White, according to my source, was of no help to Altman so at that point he went back to his hotel room, called his former boss and asked for his job back.

White then took over the hiring process to replace Altman telling Frank that he had screwed the whole thing up and he, White was going to fix it. He fixed it by hiring John Pelphrey who had to be fired a few years later.