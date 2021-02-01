PTN’s “Ask Mike” – February 1st

A lot is going on across the board in Arkansas Athletics and our veteran analyst Mike Irwin answers your questions in our weekly “Ask Mike” segment.

Q. Our first question this week comes from HogJamesHog who wants to know: What do you think of our new TE coach?

A. Well there’s apparently been four new assistant coaches hired….only one of them officially. I say that because the only one of them that has been announced by the athletic department is Kenney Guiton, the new receivers coach, who was officially hired when Justin Stepp left for South Carolina.

Unoffically Michael Scherer is the new linebackers coach. He was a defensive quality control coach on the staff last year. He was a grad assistant at Missouri under Barry Odom when Odom was the head coach there. Supposedly Sam Pittman wanted a better recruiter at that position.

The coach you asked about is Cody Kennedy. He replaces John Cooper. I’m not sure what the issue with Cooper was although on message boards it’s been implied that Cooper was asking about vacant tight end jobs at other SEC schools. Supposedly Pittman didn’t like that but that is a rumor.

Kennedy was the Southern Miss offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Before that he was at Georgia as a grad assistant working with Sam Pittman on the offensive line.

The assumption is that Pittman wants improved blocking from the tight ends and that a grad assistant with experience coachng tight ends as receivers will be added to help Kennedy with that. Also the word on Kennedy is that he’s a people person and a very good recruiter.

Finally, football scoup .com is reporting today that defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc is going to the NFL. They say Arkansas is hiring Jermial Ashley who is the D Line coach at Tulsa. He has recruiting ties in Texas. He also coached at Oklahoma State.

For a man who has been a head coach for one year that’s quite a staff shake up for Pittman. He’s basically had 40% of his staff replaced. Not sure what to make of that although at least part of it issupposedly about recruiting. Pittman wants better recruiters.

Q. Superhog1959 says: I always thought of Kenny Hatfield as a good man and still believe he is, but he left Arkansas for Clemson with no notice. I heard Frank jumped Kenny after losing to Texas on the last play of a game. Do you think Kenny had resentment for Frank so much that he intentionally hurt the Hogs?

A. There was much more to it than that. Frank wanted Arkansas’s defensive coordinator fired. He believed that Fred Godsmith cost Arkansas that game. He offered to find a to quality replacement for Goldsmith but Hatfield said no. Frank then tried to fire Hatfield. The school chancellor would not allow that so Frank solved the problem by getting Goldsmith a promotion to another school. He also let each of Hatfield’s assistant coaches know that he expected them to do better and actually they did. Arkansas went to back-to-back Cotton Bowls after that. So Frank’s so called meddling worked. However Hatfield did not want to work for an AD that tried to tell him who to hire on his staff so he left for Clemson. I think Ken Hatfield was an outstanding head coach but his staff was weak. If he had listened to Frank and let Frank help him find better assistant coaches I think Hatfield would have had a great career at Arkansas and we would have avoided all those problems that came afterward with Jack Crowe and Danny Ford.

Q. Hobhog says: My question last week regarding Will Wade was not from the Yahoo investigation but the HBO documentary, “The Scheme”. Wade’s audio is definitely played and extremely damming, Surprised Mike hasn’t watched it. More surprised (not) NCAA hasn’t acted upon it.

A. Hobhog asked about this last week and I mentioned

that as far as I knew the actual audio of the Will Wade phone call, which was part of a wiretap by the FBI, had not been released. The transcript had been made public in a story on Yahoo sports. I do not watch HBO. So no, I had not seen the program called, “The Scheme” which was aired last March. After watching it I agree it is very troubling. Wade is discussing a player he’s trying to land at LSU says….I’M JUST SICK OF DEALING WITH THIS. I WENT TO HIM WITH A STRONG OFFER A MONTH AGO. I’VE MADE DEALS WITH PLAYERS AS GOOD AS HIM THAT WERE SIMPLIER THAN THIS.

Sure sounds like he’s admitting to buying players and trying to buy this player. Later in the program the man he was talking to, Christian Dawkins, who went to prison on wire fraud and bribery chanrges says, quote: HE’S 100% TALKING ABOUT MONEY. YOU GOTTA TAKE YOUR HAT OFF TO HIM. HE NOT ONLY DIDN’T GET CHARGED WITH ANYTHING, HE BASICALLY JUST SAID “BLANK YOU” TO THE NCAA AND THE UNIVERSITY HE WORKED FOR.

This sounds really bad. So why is he still working for LSU?

I have to guess because I don’t work for he LSU athletic department. but my guess is that without the testimony of the player or other players who would confirm that Wade paid them or tried to pay them, Wade’s bosses believed the NCAA will do nothing and the whole thing will go away.

I’m also guessing that’s why nothing has happened to LSU so far from the NCAA. They want specifics. What players? How much money was paid and is there documented proof of such payments?

Remember Lou Holtz’ do right rule? If LSU’s AD or the school operated by that premise Will Wade would have already been fired. But clearly that’s not what’s going on. But I would not assume the NCAA is doing nothing. They don’t advertize their investigations. Usually the first anybody hears of one is when the school in question gets a letter of inquiry bascially saying, we have proof you did this. Explain yourselves.

Q. Keith on Facebook asks: 1. How much longer are the UA Admin & Coaches going to put up with the SEC office screwing the Hogs on the football schedule each year and other sports too?

2. Why did Muss have Vanover in at end? He’s not the one we want shooting a game winner!!!

A. The only possible issue I see with Arkansas’ football schedule that has anything to do with the SEC, is having Geogia on that schedule two years in a row. Last year, no question the SEC stuck it to Arkansas and a few other SEC schools. We’ve talked abut this before. With a 10 game SEC only schedule they were trying to protect teams they thought would have a chance at making the four team playoffs. This year they went back to the schedule that would have been in place if COVID hadn’t come along. Arkansas was scheduled to play Georgia in its rotating crossover game in 2020. So the SEC went back to that schedule for 2021.

The other issue with the schedule that everybody is complaining about, is Arkansas own doing. I’m referring to the fact that there are only two SEC games in Fayetteville this coming season. The SEC has nothing to do with Arkansas’ JerryWorld game in Arlington or the Arkansas game in Little Rock against Missouri which both count as home games, just not home games in Fayetteville. Arkansas could get out of both of those games if it would buy out of the contracts with those two stadiums, Obviously the school has decided to honor both contracts until they run out.

The basketball schedule this season was loaded with the best teams up front. But you have to play those teams sooner or later. The first half of the schdule was brutal. The last half will be easier.

As far as why Vanover was on the court in the final minute of the OSU game, Jaylin Williams was hurt. It is true that Coach Musselman could have gone with a smaller lineup but my guess he he felt like he needed Vanover’s height to inbounds the ball to and then get the ball to an open shooter. If you go back and look at the way OSU defended that situation the only player with an open shot was Vanover and he took it. I don’t think Vanover was supposed to take that shot, it just worked out that way. You have to give credit to the way OSU defended it.

Q. CowHog32 on Hogville: I’d like your gut feeling on this. Do the Hogs make the tournament this year? If not will Muss be on the hot seat next year?

A. Yes I think they’ll get in. As I mentioned earlier, the second half of the schedule is easier with five home games and just four road games. Also they get both LSU and Alabama at home. Some fans are apparently thinking that the Oklahoma State loss will hurt Arkansas chances of getting in. I don’t. It was a road game and a close game. Arkansas had a chance to win it in the final seconds. It was not a bad loss. In fact Arkansas does not have a bad loss this season. All five losses were to good teams. Arkansas has won the games it was supposed to win.

I also don’t think that Musselman is on the hot seat. I think that’s a concoction of Internet fans who are freaking out because they expected Arkansas to be a sweet 16 team in year two under Musselman. The worst thing Hunter Yurachek could do is listen to these people. Arkansas has to stop changing basketball coaches. The program needs stability. Musselman recruits at a higher level than any Arkansas coach since Nolan. If he leaves it’s much more likely that he moves on to another job on his own, raher than being fired.

Q. austin.hogfan says: Just curious to hear if there’s any grad transfers in the mix for Arkansas football right now?

A. Otis Kirk tells me there there probably won’t be any grand transfers announced on signing day but Arkansas is going fill three more spots with grad transfers and they will wait to see who becomes available as the semester wears on. Look for maybe two D-linemen and a linebacker but it could be a while.

Q. Con el Cerdos wants to know: Any chance Sam would bring his old buddy Jim Chaney back to Arkansas? Chaney has a year’s salary coming from Tennessee so he could wait a year without a sweat.

A. That’s a really good question and not being inside Sam Pittman’s head I can’t answer it. Right now the job’s not open but I don’t expect Kendall Briles to be at Arkansas forever so the question is, the next time Pittman has an opening for an offensive coordinator would he hire Chaney? I can tell you this, Chaney was not popular with Arkansas fans on social media and if Pittman hired him it probably wouldn’t go over real well. I would add that Barry Odom told us last year that Pittman may be a nice guy but he’s all business when it comes to coaching decisions. So I would not assume if that job is open in the future and Chaney needs a job that Pittman would hire him because they are friends.

Q. Arky1967 says: At one time I believe all NCAA schools had the same opportunity to win at a high level. Today, because of the ratings and money, those times are gone. Refs and top conference officials are corrupt. Bad calls used to favor home teams mainly, now just the highly rated.

A. I can’t prove you’re wrong but that’s not what I see. I think basketball is a tough game to call and refs get stuff wrong a lot. The way the game is called changes over time. This year for instance, it’s pretty clear to me that the refs have been told. fans don’t like free throw contests. Let ’em play. I don’t have any problem with that as long as an advantage is not gained through contact. But what I’m seeing is players causing turnovers by fouling. Getting away with pushoffs to create layup opportunities. An Oklahoma State player pushed off with his free hand on a dribble drive to the basket and actually bloodied Jalen Tate’s nose. Tate got called or the foul. You’ve got three refs out there. Some of these bad calls need to be overruled by refs who saw it more clearly. So I don’t believe in a money conpiracy or a have and have not’s conspiracy. I believe refs make mistakes.

Lanny says: There’s a lot of hype about the baseball team. They aren’t in the preseason top 10. Why all the high expectationst?

Because they have recruited top 10, even top 5 for the past few years and they have a lot of experience back from last year. The defense is unquestioned. They may end up with one of the best infields in college baseball and the outfield is solid defensively too. Dave Van Horn says he doesn’t think the offense will drop off either. They have power hitters. They have contact hitters. The only quesiton to me on this team, and Van Horn mentioned it, is they have to find three really good weekend starting pitchers. They have some veterans coming back like Connor Noland and Patrick Wicklander but they have been inconsistent. But DVH has a lot of options and I think he’ll put together a good weekend rotation staff with good midweek starters and a solid bullpen.