FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball and Head Coach Mike Neighbors added three players in their 2020 class on Wednesday, as Destinee McGhee, Rylee Langerman and Elauna Eaton all signed their National Letters of Intent on National Signing Day.

“National Singing Day is a time for our future Razorbacks to be rewarded for all the sacrifices they have made to get them to this day,” Neighbors said. “It is a day for them to share thanks to those family, friends and coaches who have helped make this day a reality. Their accomplishments are amazing, and evaluator rankings will always be a part of every recruiting conversation, but the journey is so much more important than the statistics. We welcome three new Razorbacks to our Hoops family today. Three unique on-court players. Three unique off-court personalities. Three unique journeys to Fayetteville. Destinee, Rylee and Elauna, like the other 1,500 Division I signees at the other 350 Division I schools, are great players, great students and great people. But these three are drastically different in that they chose to be Razorbacks. It never truly felt like we recruited these kids.”