The Diamond Hogs are set to battle Tennessee in a top-five clash beginning Friday night. Both teams sit atop their respective divisions in the SEC and the winner could potentially take control of the conference as a whole after all is said and done.

Pig Trail Nation’s Nick Petraccione breaks down the series between the Hogs and Vols. Plus, hear from former Arkansas assistant and current Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello and test your knowledge in this week’s Pig Trail Trivia.