PTN Update: Previewing Arkansas vs. LSU baseball & big NCAA news

Arkansas baseball begins their three-game series with LSU on Friday night as the Razorbacks look to win their first series in Baton Rogue since 2004.

The Diamond Hogs are calling on Patrick Wicklander to start on the mound in game one, Peyton Pallette will get the nod in game two and game three’s starter is still up in the air.

Pig Trail Nation’s Nick Petraccione tells us all we need to know about the matchup between the Razorbacks and Tigers, if weather could effect the series and he shares some big news released by the NCAA regarding softball postseason.