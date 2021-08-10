PTN Update: How does Stromberg’s injury affect the Oline? How are the running backs coming along?

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:

The Arkansas football team will be without starting center Ricky Stromberg for the remainder or fall camp. The sophomore injured his knee on Monday, but the good news is it’s not serious. Tom Murphy of the Arkansas-Democrat Gazette reporting the team hopes to have him back by the start of the season against Rice.

What does this mean for the offensive line? Mike Irwin & Nick Petraccione weigh in.

The running backs are another group Arkansas is looking to build depth in. They have a lot of talent behind Trelon Smith, so who is going to win that #2 spot?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter