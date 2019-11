LITTLE ROCK -- It's not always about who you play but when you play, and for the Arkansas Razorbacks their second opponent of the 2019-20 season, North Texas, could pose an early-season upset threat as the two teams meet for a mid-week non-conference game.

Arkansas (1-0) will host North Texas (1-1) at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday on Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville in a game that can be seen via live-stream on SEC Plus.