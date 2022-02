One of the biggest questions heading into the season, and will probably still be a question throughout the start of the season, is what the Hogs’ pitching rotation look like. You can expect to see Connor Noland starting on Friday, and Jaxon Wiggins on Saturday, but who is the Sunday starter?

Alyssa Orange and Nick Petraccione predict what could happen on the mound. If you missed Monday’s conversation about expectations, check it out below!