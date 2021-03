Tonight, Arkansas will face off against Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks are riding a 5 game win streak heading into the tournament and already took a win over the Rebels earlier this season. To watch the Razorbacks game against Ole Miss, tune in to SEC Network at about 7-7:30pm Thursday night.

Alyssa Orange and Tera Talmadge discuss the matchup and more in this PTN Live.