PTN Live Updates: Auburn vs. #17 Arkansas

This article will continue to be updated…

After a month on the road, No. 17 Arkansas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) is back inside Razorback Stadium on Saturday for their homecoming game against Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC). The Hogs are coming looking to bounce back after dropping two tough games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 13 Ole Miss.

Meanwhile, the Tigers’ only two loses also come from top-ten opponents, Auburn fell to Georgia last Saturday 34-10 and they lost to No. 7 Penn State in mid-September.

The Razorbacks will look to buckle down on defense after allowing 52 points to Ole Miss without star safety Jalen Catalon, who is inactive today with an injury.

Stay tuned on this page for in-game updates as our Nick Petraccione and Mike Irwin will join us live at halftime and postgame to break down the matchup between Arkansas and Auburn.