LITTLE ROCK -- Former Arkansas star Bobby Portis has been one of the most productive reserves in the NBA in 2020-21, and after moving into the starting lineup last week due to an injury to two-time defending league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 6-year veteran from Little Rock registered four consecutive double-doubles for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Portis (6-10 forward / center) started in 3 of Milwaukee's 4 games last week (the Bucks went 1-3) and averaged 15.5 points (46.7% from 3), 12.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 28.8 minutes per game while earning his 7th Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor this season. His 20-point and 14-rebound effort in a 116-101 loss at Dallas on Thursday established his season high in rebounding. The Bucks have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference at 33-20.