Arkansas had three unofficial visitors on campus last week getting a chance to meet new Razorback head coach Eric Musselman and discuss the future of Razorback Basketball. Hogville.net’s Basketball Recruiting writer Kevin McPherson recaps those visits from 2021 four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander, 2021 five-star small forward Harrison Ingram and 2020 four-star guard Khalen “KK” Robinson.

2021 shooting guard Trey Alexander on his unofficial visit to Arkansas.

Get the scoop from McPherson in this week’s PTN Basketball Recruiting Report.