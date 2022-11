FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since Arkansas plays Liberty this week, our PTN Faceoff centers around Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze.

Hogs+ General Manager Sawyer Radler and Bart Pohlman, executive producer of The Razorback Daily and The Hog Pod debate whether Hugh Freeze should get another chance in the SEC or not.

Vote on who you think won the faceoff here: https://forms.gle/2kKZrBvbvrWCEs4u8