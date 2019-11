FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 1 Arkansas women’s cross country team will continue their push to the NCAA Championships Friday, Nov. 15 at Agri Park as the Razorbacks host the NCAA South Central Region Championships for the fifth time in program history.

Teams competing at the Regional Championships include: Central Arkansas, Texas A&M, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar, New Orleans, UL-Monroe, McNeese State, Abilene Christian, UT-Rio Grande Valley, Houston, North Texas, SMU, Texas, Baylor, UT-Arlington, Arkansas-Little Rock, Nicholls State, Tulane, Incarnate Word, Texas A&M-CC, Rice, Texas State, Arkansas State,LSU.