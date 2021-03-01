Pro Hoop Hogs report: Portis tops NBA in 3-pt-%, earns 5th Player of the Week honor; more

CLEVELAND, OHIO – FEBRUARY 05: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes a shot over Dylan Windler #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 05, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK — Former Arkansas star Bobby Portis made his second start of the season on Thursday and had 12 points (5-of-9 field goals, including 2-of-4 from 3), 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks in 31 minutes to help Milwaukee to a 129-125 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 2-0 with Portis in the starting lineup.

Portis (6-10 forward / center, Little Rock native) — his previous start was in a win over Cleveland in early January — averaged 11.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 1.0 assist last week while shooting 56% overall from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line as the Bucks won all 3 of their games to extend the team’s overall winning streak to 5 games. Milwaukee (21-13) has the third best record in the Eastern Conference.

Portis also made 5-of-9 on triples last week, improving his season three-point shooting percentage to 50.7%, which ranks No. 1 in the NBA. For his strong performances as well as moving back to the top of the league in efficiency shooting from distance, Portis has earned his fifth Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor.

Portis ranks 36th in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 20.22. He has played in all 34 games and is the Bucks’ fourth leading scorer and second leading rebounder, averaging 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds (ranks 33rd in the NBA), and 1.1 assists in 21.9 minutes per contest while shooting 54.6% from the field, including 50.7% from 3, and 67.7% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 18.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals. Portis has four double-doubles so far in ’20-21, he’s scored in double figures in 21 games (including four games of 20 or more points), and he’s rebounded in double figures in 5 games.

Linked here is a highlight of Portis getting fouled by former Hog Patrick Beverley in the Bucks’ 105-100 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Clippers …

Hog on Hog crime! Clippers G Patrick Beverley @patbev21 rakes Bucks F Bobby Portis @BPortistime across the arms here but insists he did not foul … BP made both FTs & has 9 pts, 4 rbs, 2 stls as Milwaukee leads 53-48 at the break … PB has 2p, 1a, 1s … pic.twitter.com/RZ0YDScCeE — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 28, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Mason Jones (6-4 combo guard) played in 2 of Houston’s 4 games last week, including a 133-84 home loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday during which Jones finished with 12 points (1-of-5 field goals all from 3, and 9-of-10 free throws), 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in 16 minutes off the bench. He also had 3 points and 2 rebounds in 9 minutes off the bench in the Rockets’ 120-100 loss against Chicago on Monday, Feb. 22. Jones has played in 20 games for the Rockets (with 1 start), scoring in double-figures four times (including a career-high 24 points). Jones has a Player Efficiency Rating of 12.13, and he’s averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 11.3 minutes per game while shooting 43.8% from the field, including 39.1% from 3, and 64.3% from the free throw line. Jones’ per-36-minute numbers are 18.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. The Rockets are 11-21 on the season, and Jones has won the PHH POW honor once already. Jones signed an undrafted free agent two-way contract with Houston in November, and he’s expected to be active for a good portion of the Rockets’ games (he can be active for up to 50 of the team’s 72 regular-season games).

Linked here is a highlight of Jones’ and-1 bucket against the Bulls last week …

Hogs great & Rockets rookie G Mason Jones @masonjones2 w/3 pts (1-3 FGs & 1-1 FT) & 2 rbs in 9 fourth-quarter mins as Houston lost to the visiting Chicago Bulls, 120-100, on Monday … pic.twitter.com/gzmCpI8bQk — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 23, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Isaiah Joe (6-4 shooting guard, Fort Smith native) played in 2 of Philadelphia’s 3 games last week as the 76ers went 2-1, including a 111-97 home win over the Dallas Mavericks during which Joe played 5 minutes (appearing in both the 1st and 4th quarters) and scored 3 points (1-of-2 field goals, including 1-of-1 from 3). With the all-star break coming up this week through the middle of next week, Joe is headed to Orlando, Fla., to join the Sixers’ G-League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats for at least 2 games before he rejoins Philadelphia next week. Joe has made 20 of his last 44 three-point shot attempts (45.5%), and he has a Player Efficiency Rating of 9.82. His heaviest game action and best production came in January when in a consecutive-5-game stretch he started once and scored in double figures four times (including a career-high 18 points) while averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 29.0 minutes per game as he shot 40.8% from the field, including 17-of-39 from 3 for 43.6%, and made 5-of-5 free throws. On the season, Joe has played in 20 games for Philadelphia (22-12 for the best record in the Eastern Conference) and is averaging 4.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 12.0 minutes per game while shooting 36.7% from the field, including 38.3% from 3, and 100% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals. Joe has more steals (7) and nearly as many blocked shots (4) as he does turnovers (5) on the season, and his defensive play has been cited as a plus more than once by 76ers head coach Doc Rivers. Joe has won the PHH POW honor twice so far in ’20-21.

Linked here is a highlight of Joe’s made triple against the Mavs…

Hogs great & 76ers rookie SG Isaiah Joe @zai_joe1 w/3 pts (1-2 FGs, incl 1-1 from 3) in 5 mins off the bench (Zai played in 1st & 4th Q's) in Philadelphia's 111-97 home win Thursday over the Dallas Mavericks … pic.twitter.com/KTo1nRtjsz — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 26, 2021

* Former Arkansas star Daniel Gafford (6-10 forward / center and El Dorado native) played in only 1 of Chicago’s 3 games last week, failing to register a stat in 3 minutes off the bench in the Bulls’ 120-100 road win over Houston on Monday, Feb. 22. Gafford, recipient of the second Pro Hoop Hogs Player of the Week honor following week two, ranks 68th in the NBA with a Player Efficiency Rating of 17.47. He’s played in 25 of Chicago’s 32 games this season, scoring in double figures four times (15 points in a win over Washington, 12 points in a win over Dallas, 12 points in a win over New York, and 10 points in a loss against Washington). Gafford is averaging 4.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 13.5 minutes per game while shooting 66.2% from the field and 67.6% from the free throw line. His per-36-minute numbers are 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks. The Bulls are 15-17, including 4-7 with Gafford in the starting lineup as he had made 11 consecutive starts while filling in for regular starting big man Wendell Carter, Jr., who had been out of the lineup with an injury.

* Former Arkansas star Patrick Beverley (6-1 guard) played in all 4 of the Los Angeles Clippers’ games last week and averaged 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists as his team finished the week 2-2. A two-time winner of the PHH POW honor, Beverley has started 26 times while having sat out 10 games for the Clippers (24-12 for the third-best record in the Western Conference). He has a Player Efficiency Rating of 12.80. Beverley has season highs of 20 points (against San Antonio), 9 rebounds (against Phoenix), 8 assists (against San Antonio), 3 steals (against Oklahoma City), and 3 blocks (against Chicago). He’s averaging 8.2 points. 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 24.0 minutes per game while shooting 43.3% from the field, including 41.3% from 3, and 78.8% from the free throw line. Beverley’s per-36-minute numbers are 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 block.