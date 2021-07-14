Prized in-state recruit & National Top 50 prospect Derrian Ford commits to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks landed their second in-state prize from the 2022 recruiting class when Derrian Ford notified the Hogs coaching staff on Tuesday that he was committing.

Ford (6-4 combo guard, Magnolia, composite national No. 50 / 4-star prospect) formally made his announcement via Twitter on Wednesday. He picked the Hogs over Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, LSU, Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and others.

Ford joins 2022 4-star prospect Joseph Pinion (6-6 wing, Morrilton, committed to Arkansas in October) to increase the Hogs’ in-state haul to two while bringing their total commitment count to three including the July 5 pledge of Barry Dunning, Jr. (6-6 small forward, McGill-Toolen High School, Mobile, Ala., ESPN No. 71 / 4-star prospect).

Ford — the 2021 Gatorade Arkansas Boys High School Player of the Year and a two-time 4A state champion at Magnolia — plans to sign his national letter of intent with the Hogs during the mid-November early period.

Ford took his one and only official visit to Arkansas on June 1-3, and that trip to Fayetteville ultimately sealed the deal.

“It was amazing,” Ford said in a post-visit interview with Hogville.net. “I learned a lot about the campus. I also feel that I built an even better relationship with the coaching staff.”

Ford said the aspect of his visit that stood out the most was “watching practice.”

He said Musselman specifically talked about the development and impact of last season’s freshmen class.

“He talked about how they developed so much from the beginning of the season to the end,” Ford recalled.

Ford has been playing his spring and summer grassroots basketball with 17U Next Page Force, but will not play for the remainder of the summer as he will focus on individual workouts with former Arkansas star Joe Johnson.