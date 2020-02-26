Preview – Arkansas @ No. 10 Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A goal of winning the conference track and field team title is an ever-present journey for the Razorbacks, who have claimed 22 SEC Indoor Championships while placing runner-up on the six other occasions since Arkansas joined the league nearly 30 years ago.

This weekend, the No. 10 Razorbacks seek to claim the team trophy in College Station, Texas, when the 2020 title is decided inside Gilliam Stadium at Texas A&M University on Feb. 28-29.