The Arkansas baseball team won both games in a doubleheader against University of Illinois Chicago on Thursday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

In the first game, the Razorbacks dominated the Flames, winning 12-4. But in the nightcap contest, Arkansas trailed 4-1 until the exploded in the 8th inning, scoring four runs, to win 5-4.

The Hogs and UIC play again on Saturday and Sunday, but you can watch Dave Van Horn and the players (below) postgame press conferences after their doubleheader sweep.