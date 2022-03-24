For the first time in their NCAA Tournament history, Arkansas defeated a number one seed as the Hogs upset Gonzaga 74-68 in the Sweet Sixteen in San Francisco, California.

It’s the second consecutive season that Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks have reached the Elite Eight.

In a game where they were counted out by so many across the nation, Arkansas proved every doubter wrong. Watch Musselman and his players react to their huge win over the Zags and how they are playing with a chip on their shoulder in March.