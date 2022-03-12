Arkansas saw their SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament come an end as the Razorbacks fell to Texas A&M 82-64 in the semifinals on Saturday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The loss can be summed up by Hog head coach Eric Musselman bluntly.

“We didn’t play well at all. I’m not happy about it at all,” Musselman said after the loss.

The Aggies continue to be red hot, knocking down 8-15 shots from beyond the arc against Arkansas on their way to knocking off Florida, Auburn and now the Hogs as they head to Sunday’s championship game.

Stanley Umude led all Arkansas players with 20 points. JD Notae, the team’s leading scorer, recorded just five points on Saturday, his lowest scoring total of the entire season.

Watch Musselman, Umude and Au’Diese Toney’s postgame press conference after their loss to Texas A&M.