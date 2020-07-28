Preseason All-State Football Team

FAYETTEVILLE — The high school football season is hopefully approaching in Arkansas and the state has some good talent in it.

Several players hold Power 5 offers including even some in the Class of 2023. Here’s a look at the Hogville.net All-State team based on college potential.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, Little Rock Parkview (Committed to Arkansas) (2021)

Running Back — James Jointer, 6-0, 201, Little Rock Parkview (Holds 13 offers including one from Arkansas) (2022)

Running Back (Tie) — Travelle Anderson, 6-0, 190, Gosnell (Holds four offers), 2022; Darien Bennett, 6-0, 215, Little Rock Parkview (Holds offer from Arkansas) (2023)

Wide Receiver — Quincey McAdoo, 6-3, 175, Clarendon (Holds 15 offers including one from Arkansas) (2022)

Wide Receiver — Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 165, Fayetteville (Holds six offers including one from Hogs) (2022)

Wide Receiver — Marlon Crockett, 6-4, 190, Cabot (Committed to Arkansas State) (2021)

Tight End — Erin Outley, 6-4, 237, Little Rock Parkview (Committed to Arkansas) (2021)

Offensive Line — Terry Wells, 6-5, 306, Wynne (Committed to Arkansas) (2021)

Offensive Line — Andrew Chamblee, 6-7, 300, Maumelle (Holds 11 offers including one from Razorbacks) (2022)

Offensive Line — E’Marion Harris, 6-6, 305, Joe T. Robinson (Holds 16 offers including one from Arkansas) (2022)

Offensive Line — Chase Jessup, 6-5, 287, Lake Hamilton (Holds three offers including two Power 5) (2022)

Offensive Line — Makilan Thomas, 6-3, 295, Little Rock Central (Committed to Arkansas State) (2021)

DEFENSE

Defensive Line — Nico Davillier, 6-5, 275, Maumelle (Holds eight offers including one from Arkansas) (2022)

Defensive Line — JJ Hollingsworth, 6-4, 250, Greenland (Committed to Arkansas) (2022)

Defensive Line — Tyas Martin, 6-3, 320, Jacksonville (Committed to Colorado) (2021)

Defensive Line — Deldrick Withers, 6-4, 240, Joe T. Robinson (Committed to Kansas) (2021)

Linebacker — Marco Avant, 6-3, 212, Jonesboro (Committed to Arkansas) (2021)

Linebacker — Kaiden Turner, 6-1, 217, Fayetteville (Three offers including one from Hogs) (2022)

Linebacker — Cole Joyce, 6-0, 220, Bentonville (Committed to UCF) (2021)

Linebacker — Corey Platt Jr., 6-1, 200, Little Rock Christian (Committed to Arkansas State) (2021)

Defensive Back — Dreyden Norwood, 6-1, 175, Fort Smith Northside (Committed to Texas A&M) (2021)

Defensive Back — Omarion Dickens, 6-1, 180, Prescott (Offer from Kansas) (2022)

Defensive Back — Druw Reynolds, 6-3, 185, Gosnell (Moves to safety this season from linebacker) (2021)

Kicker — Brock Funk, 5-10, 165, Bryant (Strong leg) (2021)

