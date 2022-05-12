FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ coaches are on the road recruiting for the Class of 2023 and beyond.

They have several offers out in various classes. Here’s three predictions one for 2024 and a pair for 2023.

Vysen Lang, OL, 6-5, 330, Pike Road (Ala.)

This four-star Class of 2023 recruit with Rivals.com narrowed his decision down to 10 schools on April 17. He had 25 scholarship offers to choose from. He is being recruited by Cody Kennedy. His Top 10 are Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. He spent a few days at Arkansas in the middle of April on an unofficial visit.

Prediction: Arkansas

Jordan Louie, RB, 6-0, 210, Norcross (Ga.) Meadowcreek

A class of 2023 running back who is being recruited by Jimmy Smith. Louie gained an Arkansas offer on May 2. He has dreamed of playing in the SEC. At this time the Hogs are his only SEC offer, but that can and probably will change. He moved to Georgia from Cottonwood (Ala.) Paul W. Bryant High School and that may have slowed his recruiting down some. He holds 11 offers. As a junior, Louie rushed 76 times for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns, caught 54 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns and brought back 18 kickoffs for 450 yards and four touchdowns.

Prediction: Arkansas

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 250, Little Rock Mills

A Class of 2024 defensive lineman who recently moved from Pine Bluff to play for Little Rock Mills. Was offered by the Hogs on April 16, Is being recruited by Deke Adams. Colorado is the latest school to offer. In addition to the Hogs and Colorado, he has Ole Miss, Arkansas State, Memphis and Grambling. As a sophomore for the Zebras, Collins finished with 57 tackles, 12 for loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery. Adams has been by Mills during this evaluation period.

Prediction: Arkansas